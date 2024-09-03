Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 CITGARD Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 3, 2024) – The NASCAR Cup Series makes their return to the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway for the first race of the 2024 playoffs.

For Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team, Atlanta shows much promise to capture their first win in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gilliland led a race-high 58 laps at the 1.5-mile, Hampton, Georgia venue in February’s race. Gilliland has proven that he has what it takes to be a trusted drafting partner at tracks like Daytona, Atlanta, and Talladega.

CITGARD will partner with Gilliland for the event and will bring along a valued partner of theirs, Shipton’s Big R. Locally owned and operated farm and ranch retail stores since 1949, Shipton’s Big R brings exceptional customer service, proven and reputable products, and everyday low prices to Montana, Wyoming, and many other states.

Track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will start with qualifying at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 7th. The 260-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, September 8th at 3:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen in from the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 CITGARD Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“The result doesn’t tell the whole story from our night in Darlington. We had a fast Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and the crew executed. I am proud of the effort we have put in all year, and we still have 10 races left where we can get ourselves a win. I think we can do it at Atlanta if we execute and stay out of trouble.

“It’s cool to see CITGARD return, and with Shipton’s Big R too. Their paint scheme brings a sort of nostalgic look to it. I really like it. They bring so much energy to the track and are really involved with our race program. Hopefully I can make them proud.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“Missing the playoffs is disappointing, but I am not going to let that write our season’s story. We started the season with almost a completely new team, and I am proud of the progress we have made since February. We still have 10 races left to continue to improve and compete for wins. I’m feeling confident heading to Atlanta. Todd (Gilliland) controlled the first race there, and that is the standard for this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.