CHASE BRISCOE WINS SOUTHERN 500 AND CLINCHES FINAL PLAYOFF SPOT

DARLINGTON, SC – September 3, 2024 – Chase Briscoe won Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, clinching the final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Ford will enter the playoffs with six drivers and four different organizations in the 16-driver playoffs, the most of any manufacturer.

“Congratulations to Tony, Gene, Richard, Chase, and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing on the race win at Darlington,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Richard and Chase were fast in qualifying and maintained that speed throughout the race. Chase and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing earned this one, what an incredible final restart for the #14 car.”

“Man, everybody knows I’m a diehard Tony Stewart fan and to get this 14 car back in Victory Lane and for all 320-something employees, to be able to race for a championship in their final year, it’s unbelievable. God is just so good. It’s like deja vu again with Kyle with the Xfinity race here in 2020. Obviously, I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to do it, but I just can’t thank HighPoint.com enough, Mahindra Tractors, Rush Truck Centers, Renai, everybody that makes this deal go around. We’ll go to Atlanta and try to steal another one,” commented Briscoe.

Three Ford Performance drivers started Sunday night’s race from the top-10: Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe in P3, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney in P7, and Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing’s Chris Buescher in P10. After an accident on lap 2, the race remained caution-free until the end of Stage 1. Chase Briscoe held onto his third-place position to finish the first stage and finished Stage 2 in 2nd. The end of the race came down to a battle between Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson. A multi-car wreck on lap 344 brought out the final caution of the race. On the restart, Chase Briscoe was first on the outside, Kyle Larson was second inside, and Kyle Busch was the first car with new tires inside on the fourth row. After a strong restart, Chase Briscoe pulled away from the field with Kyle Busch behind him. Briscoe held off Kyle Busch on the final lap, finishing .361-seconds in front of second place.

Two Ford Performance drivers finished in the top 10 along with Briscoe: RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher in P6 and Team Penske’s Joey Logano in P8.

Chase Briscoe advances to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with this weekend’s win along with five other Ford drivers: RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski (Darlington 1), Team Penske’s Austin Cindric (WWTR), Team Penske’s Joey Logano (Nashville), Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney (Iowa and Pocono), and Wood Brothers Racing’s Harrison Burton (Daytona 2).

The NASCAR Xfinity Series also raced at Darlington on Saturday. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer finished in P2.

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series both compete this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. This weekend marks three races remaining in the regular Xfinity Series season and the start of the Cup Series playoffs.

39 CHAMPIONSHIPS – 468 WINS – 434 POLES

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.