NASCAR and truTV to air Weekly Recap Show: Inside the Playoffs

Jordan Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck discuss the new NASCAR Weekly show coming to truTV this Thursday night

On the latest episode of Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi’s podcast, The Teardown, Bianchi revealed he would be on a new weekly NASCAR recap show by TNT Sports that will air on truTV on Thursday evenings. The show, NASCAR – Inside the Playoffs, will air each week at 7-8 p.m. ET and will also be available to stream on MAX.

The announced cast will be accomplished broadcaster Shannon Spake, NASCAR “Chief Hype Officer” Mamba Smith, former crew chief Steve Letarte and Jordan Bianchi, a NASCAR reporter for The Athletic, who will cover breaking news. It will also feature a rotating cast of current drivers. According to Bianchi, Kyle Busch will join the show in the first two episodes.

“This is going to be so much fun,” said Shannon Spake. “I get to talk about the sport I have been a part of for 20 years in two totally different settings, alongside some of my greatest friends and most respected peers in the industry. The fans have been so good to me over the years, and I’m excited to take them further inside the action of the postseason while staying up to speed on some of the fun and entertaining things unfolding away from the track.”