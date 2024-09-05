Elliott, Bowman pleased with Playoff return, poised for improvements for 2024 title bid

After early season injuries plagued any comeback hopes of making the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs a year ago, both Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports thrusted themselves back into the postseason battle for a championship in 2024 following a decent regular-season stretch highlighted with both achieving a single, respective victory and snapping a one-year winless drought.

For Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion from Dawsonville, Georgia, fired off on all eight cylinders by finishing no lower than the top-20 mark through the first eight-scheduled events. During the stretch, he logged in back-to-back top-five results, where he finished fifth at Richmond Raceway before settling in third place at Martinsville Speedway after leading 64 laps.

Then at Texas Motor Speedway in April, Elliott survived two overtime attempts to notch his first Cup victory of the 2024 season and snap a 42-race winless drought since winning at Talladega Superspeedway in late 2022. The victory also automatically guaranteed himself and his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team a spot back into the Playoffs.

Following the Texas victory, Elliott would endure a roller coaster adventure for the remaining 17 events of the 2024 regular-season stretch. With four top-five results and eight top-10 results recorded during the stretch, the Georgian remained in contention for the regular-season title. Ultimately, he would cap off the regular season in third place in the standings.

Overall, Elliott’s 2024 regular-season points and Texas victory were enough for him to be slated in seventh place with 2,014 points come the start of this year’s Playoff battle, which will mark his eighth appearance in the postseason battle for a title.

Despite expressing his excitement over his return to the Playoffs, however, Elliott, a three-time Championship 4 qualifier, emphasized the goal for both himself and his team to set aside any potential on-track mistakes while remaining focused towards being competitive and in contention to win the title like in 2020.

“[I am] Excited to have [Darlington Raceway] over with and looking forward to getting the Playoff started,” Elliott said following this past weekend’s regular-season finale at Darlington. “These next 10 [races], they’re intense, so we’re gonna have to, myself and our entire NAPA team, we’re gonna hit the reset button in a big way. Go to Atlanta and try to get things rolling in the right direction and see where we end up.”

Like Elliott, Alex Bowman was also left with mixed feelings over his regular-season stretch despite rallying from being plagued by injuires and a concussion that ended his title hopes early and forced him to sit out for select events during the previous two seasons.

The 31-year-old Bowman from Tucson, Arizona, commenced his fourth season driving the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports by finishing in second place in the 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway after being edged by teammate William Byron at the moment of caution on the final lap.

Bowman would proceed to finish in the top eight three times over his next eight starts before he notched five consecutive top-nine finishes at the conclusion of May. The following five events on the schedule throughout June saw Bowman finishing no higher than eighth, but finishing outside the top 25 twice.

Then during the series’ rain-shortened, second annual event at the Chicago Street Course, Bowman executed a late pit strategy to return to Victory Lane in the Cup Series for the first time in 80 starts as he leapt into the Playoff picture. Bowman’s victory at Chicago marked a pivotal moment for Hendrick Motorsports, with the Arizona native enabling all four Hendrick competitors into the Playoffs as he also delivered the first victory for sophomore crew chief Blake Harris.

Following the Chicago victory, Bowman would steer his way to finish third at Pocono Raceway before capping off the regular-season stretch by finishing no higher than 16th on the track.

As the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs approaches, Bowman will commence his first title pursuit in 12th place in the Playoff standings with 2,005 points. Having made the Playoffs a total of five times, including this season, Bowman has yet to make an appearance in the Championship 4 round as a finalist, with his closest opportunity occurring in 2020 after he was eliminated from the Playoffs following the Round of 8’s finale.

As Bowman shared teammate Elliott’s excitement over his Cup Series Playoff return and the opportunity to race for a title, he also shared identical sentiments towards addressing the regular-season struggles and improving the on-track performance for more consistency that would enable him to transfer through each round of the Playoffs.

“We got to get our stuff together,” Bowman added. “It’s been a rough month. Excited for the Ally No. 48 team to be back in the Playoffs, but at the same time, we have a long way to go after how we performed for the last month. We got to be on our A game for all [the Playoff races], so just got to go execute.”

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and battle for a championship for teammates Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott are set to commence at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400. The event is scheduled to occur this upcoming Sunday, September 8, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.