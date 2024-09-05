Suarez “excited” with recent on-track surge entering the 2024 Cup Playoff opener at Atlanta

After a one-year absence, Daniel Suarez returns to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2024 with early excitement and anticipation as he strives to keep pace with the competition and allow both himself and his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team the opportunity to contend for a Cup Series championship.

Suarez, a native of Monterrey, Mexico, commenced the 2024 season by finishing 34th in the 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway despite contending for the victory in the closing laps. He then rebounded during the following weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway by edging Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide photo finish, including 0.003 seconds over runner-up Blaney, to emerge victorious overall for the second time in his career and to notch his first oval/superspeedway victory in the Cup circuit. The victory was also his first with new crew chief Matt Swiderski and the driver’s first since winning at Sonoma Raceway in 2022.

Since the Atlanta victory, which was an automatic, guaranteed ticket into the Playoffs, Suarez would proceed to finish in the top 10 five additional times, but would end up with 15 finishes of 18th or worse throughout this year’s 26-race regular-season stretch.

Amid the on-track struggles, Suarez, who will line up in 11th place in the Playoff standings with 2,006 points, remains pleased with a recent surge in on-track progress made by his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team, during which the Mexican finishing in the top 10 three times throughout the final five regular-season events. He also generated a strong run at Richmond Raceway last August, where he led 93 laps before finishing 10th.

In addition to expressing his excitement about returning to Atlanta, the track where he recorded his recent Cup Series victory, to commence the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs, Suarez, who is set to remain at Trackhouse Racing in 2025, strives to extend his recent momentum that would enable him to surpass each Playoff round and have a chance to make the Championship 4 round at Phoenix Raceway in November.

During Suarez’s first Playoff campaign in 2022, he transferred from the Round of 16 to 12 and was in contention of advancing into the Round of 8 before a power steering issue during the round’s finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course drained his championship hopes as he settled in a career-best 10th place in the final standings.

“Starting the Playoffs in Atlanta is always pretty sweet, but in reality, the No. 99 team has got some good things going our way the last couple of months,” Suarez said after this past Sunday’s regular-season finale at Darlington Raceway. “We have built some good energy, some good momentum. We have had a good streak of top 10s, good speed in some race tracks. We just continue to get better. I’m very excited to see what we can do over the first [Playoff] round. The first couple rounds are a little crazy, so I think if we execute, we clean (up) a couple things, we’re going to have a pretty good shot at [the title].”

Daniel Suarez’s pursuit for his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2024 commences at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 and the start of the 2024 Playoffs. The event is scheduled to occur this upcoming Sunday, September 8, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.