Larson aiming for survival throughout 2024 Cup Series Playoffs and second title bid

The first 26 races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season generated its fair share of ups and downs for Kyle Larson. But he enters the 2024 Cup Playoffs as a prime candidate to reclaim the coveted prize within the sport he once achieved three seasons ago and nearly reclaimed a year ago.

The 2021 Cup Series champion from Elk Grove, California, commenced his fourth consecutive season driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry for Hendrick Motorsports by finishing 11th and 32nd, respectively, within the first two scheduled events. Then during the following weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Larson notched his first victory of the 2024 season after leading a race-high 181 of 267 laps while fending off a late challenge from Tyler Reddick.

Since the Vegas victory, Larson proceeded to record five top-five results over his next ninth starts. During his ninth start within the span, he edged Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds at Kansas Speedway during an overtime shootout to etch the closest-recorded finish in the Cup Series history books.

Larson would then hit a snag for the remainder of May that started when he finished 34th at Darlington Raceway due to being involved in a late single-car incident. Over the next two weekends, he proceeded to pull double-duty roles. While preparing for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 with Arrow McLaren and also navigating through the upcoming Cup Series North Carolina events at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Despite having time to travel and navigate between qualifying for the Indy 500 and competing in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, the Californian was left with a 50/50 option to compete in either the Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren or the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte due to Mother Nature stalling his travel plans for both. Ultimately, Larson would opt to start in the Indy 500, where he finished 18th. He then traveled back to Charlotte, to climb back aboard his No. 5 Chevrolet that was being piloted by veteran Justin Allgaier.

By then, however, Mother Nature interfered once again by placing the event in an extensive rain delay period before being made official. As a result, Allgaier, who started the Coke 600, was credited with a 13th-place result while Larson was unable to turn in a single lap of the event.

Larson rallied two weeks later by notching a late victory at Sonoma Raceway, his home track, in early June. By then, he was granted a waiver from NASCAR to be eligible to make the 2024 Playoffs despite missing the Coke 600. Then after finishing no higher than four during his next five events, Larson triumphed at Indianapolis by leading through two overtime attempts and achieving his first Brickyard 400 victory.

With four regular-season victories under his belt, Larson would come within striking distance of toppling Tyler Reddick for the regular-season title as he notched two additional top-10 results during the remaining four regular-season events. Despite leading a race-high 263 of 367 laps and finishing fourth during the regular-season finale at Darlington, Larson would fall short of winning his second regular-season title by a single point to Reddick.

Nonetheless, Larson will commence the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs in first place in the Playoff standings with 2,040 points. In a season where he has recorded an average-finishing result of 13.6, led 1,088 laps and recorded 13 top-10 results to go along with his current four victories, Larson strives to navigate his way through each venue and each round methodically while keeping his car both intact and competitive that would enable him to make his third Championship 4 round and join an elite class of competitors to win multiple championships in NASCAR’s premier series.

“Hopefully, I can make it through each [Playoff] round as well as the car,” Larson said after the regular-season finale at Darlington. “Just proud of my team. Proud of the pit crew today and proud of the race car. You work hard all year long to get stage wins, get race wins to position yourself well in the Playoffs, to not necessarily allow yourself a mistake, but I think I saw where we’re 35 points above the cutline right now, so that’s nice, especially when you go to a track as scary as Atlanta, but they could be wiped out in an instant. I could be below the cutline after Atlanta. That’s just kind of the craziness of this system, so just keep doing what we’ve been doing. Our car’s been really fast and our team’s been executing great, so just keep it up and hopefully, we can advance on through.”

Kyle Larson’s pursuit for his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2024 commences at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 and the start of the 2024 Playoffs. The event is scheduled to occur this upcoming Sunday, September 8, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.