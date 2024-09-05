Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC XFINITYWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Atlanta – September 2024

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read
William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, leads during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 09, 2023 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend as the 2024 Cup Series Championship Playoffs begin. William Byron is the defending race winner.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also compete at Atlanta, one of three races remaining in the series regular season.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available after Cup Series qualifying and post-race. It will also be available after the Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race.

Notes:  There will not be any practice sessions this weekend at Atlanta.

Playoff Drivers/Points:
Kyle Larson – 2,040 points
Christopher Bell – 2,032 points
Tyler Reddick – 2,028 points
William Byron – 2,022 points
Ryan Blaney – 2,018 points
Denny Hamlin – 2,015 points
Chase Elliott – 2,014 points
Brad Keselowski – 2,008 points
Joey Logano – 2,007 points
Austin Cindric – 2,007 points
Daniel Suárez – 2,006 points
Alex Bowman – 2,005 points
Chase Briscoe – 2,005 points
Harrison Burton – 2,005 points
Ty Gibbs – 2,004 points
Martin Truex Jr. – 2,004 points

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, September 7
11:00 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
(Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds
USA/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
(Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

3:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse:3:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: 3:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $1,480,058

Sunday, September 8
3:00 p.m.: Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
Stages 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $1,480,058

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Larson aiming for survival throughout 2024 Cup Series Playoffs and second title bid

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

Winspirit Australia

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category