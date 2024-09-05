NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Atlanta – September 2024

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend as the 2024 Cup Series Championship Playoffs begin. William Byron is the defending race winner.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also compete at Atlanta, one of three races remaining in the series regular season.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available after Cup Series qualifying and post-race. It will also be available after the Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race.

Notes: There will not be any practice sessions this weekend at Atlanta.

Playoff Drivers/Points:

Kyle Larson – 2,040 points

Christopher Bell – 2,032 points

Tyler Reddick – 2,028 points

William Byron – 2,022 points

Ryan Blaney – 2,018 points

Denny Hamlin – 2,015 points

Chase Elliott – 2,014 points

Brad Keselowski – 2,008 points

Joey Logano – 2,007 points

Austin Cindric – 2,007 points

Daniel Suárez – 2,006 points

Alex Bowman – 2,005 points

Chase Briscoe – 2,005 points

Harrison Burton – 2,005 points

Ty Gibbs – 2,004 points

Martin Truex Jr. – 2,004 points

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, September 7

11:00 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

(Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

USA/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

(Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

3:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250

Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $1,480,058

Sunday, September 8

3:00 p.m.: Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

Stages 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $1,480,058