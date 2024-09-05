NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Atlanta – September 2024

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend as the 2024 Cup Series Championship Playoffs begin. William Byron is the defending race winner.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also compete at Atlanta, one of three races remaining in the series regular season.
NASCAR Press Pass will be available after Cup Series qualifying and post-race. It will also be available after the Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race.
Notes: There will not be any practice sessions this weekend at Atlanta.
Playoff Drivers/Points:
Kyle Larson – 2,040 points
Christopher Bell – 2,032 points
Tyler Reddick – 2,028 points
William Byron – 2,022 points
Ryan Blaney – 2,018 points
Denny Hamlin – 2,015 points
Chase Elliott – 2,014 points
Brad Keselowski – 2,008 points
Joey Logano – 2,007 points
Austin Cindric – 2,007 points
Daniel Suárez – 2,006 points
Alex Bowman – 2,005 points
Chase Briscoe – 2,005 points
Harrison Burton – 2,005 points
Ty Gibbs – 2,004 points
Martin Truex Jr. – 2,004 points
All times are Eastern.
Saturday, September 7
11:00 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
(Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds
USA/NBC Sports App
12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
(Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
3:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $1,480,058
Sunday, September 8
3:00 p.m.: Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
Stages 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $1,480,058