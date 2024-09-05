Ricky Rudd, Carl Edwards Named Grand MarshalsFor Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards have been named co-Grand Marshals for this year’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Oct. 13

CONCORD, NC (Sept. 5, 2024) – NASCAR Cup Series legends and 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards will return to the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway to give the command as co-Grand Marshals for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday, Oct. 13.

NASCAR’s “Ironman” Ricky Rudd, renowned for his road course mastery, will take the stage to deliver the most famous words of racing. With six of his 23 Cup Series victories earned navigating through the strenuous turns of road courses nationwide, Rudd’s expertise is unquestioned. After concluding his illustrious 32-year Cup Series career in 1983, Rudd will return to America’s Home for Racing to kick off the seventh running Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

“Road course racing has always suited my driving style, so while I never got to race on the ROVAL™, I’m excited to get to Charlotte and see what it’s all about,” Rudd said. “Being able to see the race, visit with the fans and give the command is going to be really special.”

Edwards, a 28-time Cup Series winner is no stranger to Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including visits after his 2015 Coca-Cola 600 triumph and in the 2011 NASCAR All-Star Race. From his infamous backflips, his NASCAR Rookie of the Year honor in 2003 to being named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver in 2007, Edwards will now add another ovation at the start of Sunday’s 109-lap road course feature.

“I have a lot of good memories and a couple of trophies from my racing days at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” Edwards said. “I’m looking forward to being able to relive some of those moments and make some new ones this year.”

Edwards and Rudd, who will be inducted into the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class next year alongside the late Ralph Moody, will join forces to deliver the command to fire engines before drivers take on the newly renovated 17-turn, 2.28-mile course. With two reconfigured turns and 35 feet of elevation change, this year’s NASCAR Playoff cut-off race promises an exhilarating experience for both drivers and fans.

“Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the fall always feels like a bit of a NASCAR homecoming,” said speedway President and General Manager Greg Walter. “This year, that will be especially true with Ricky and Carl returning as co-grand marshals. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see them interact with the fans and experience the thrill of ROVAL™ racing in the Playoffs.”

