Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Atlanta Motor Speedway; September 7, 2024

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway– Quad-Oval (1.5-Miles)

Race: Focused Health 250; 163 Laps –40/40/83; 251.02 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday, September 7, 2024 3:00 PM ET

TV: USA, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jeb Burton – No. 27 NORMA Precision Ammunition

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

News and Notes:

Practice; In similar fashion to the Spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will receive no practice time for Saturday’s Focused Health 250.

– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams will move directly into qualifying at 11:00 AM ET Saturday morning to determine the starting order for that afternoon’s Focused Health 250. In 2024, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. With 37 cars entered, no cars will miss the race. Burton is scheduled to go out on track 23rd for his qualifying lap. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on USA Network (USA) and the NBC Sports App at 11:00 AM ET.

– Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS Focused Health 250 will mark Burton’s ninth NXS start at AMS. In seven previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 14.6 with a 99.8% lap completion rate completing 1323 laps of the possible 1326. Burton has two Top-10 finishes with a best of second coming in 2021 after starting 11th. Burton has finished in Top-25 in all of his eight starts at Atlanta. In the Spring Burton would start in the 25th position and finish 23rd after getting damage early in the event and having to make repairs.

Featured Partner

NORMA Precision Ammunition; Norma ammunition is a brand that has been a mainstay in the shooting community for over 100 years, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and precision. Founded in Sweden in 1902, the brand has a rich history and a reputation for producing some of the most accurate and reliable ammunition in the world. Whether you’re a seasoned shooter or just starting out, you can trust Norma ammunition to provide you with the performance and reliability you need to succeed. Learn more about NORMA ammunition and all the items they have available at Norma-Ammunition.com or following the Norma social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

Practice; Similar to past superspeedway events the NXS will receive no practice time for Saturday afternoons Focused Health 250.

– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams will move directly into qualifying at 11:00 AM ET Saturday morning to determine the starting order for that afternoon’s Focused Health 250. In 2024, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. With 37 cars entered, no cars will miss the race. Burton is scheduled to go out on track 23rd for his qualifying lap. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on USA Network (USA) and the NBC Sports App at 11:00 AM ET.

Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Focused Health 250 will mark Retzlaff’s fourth start at the AMS. In three previous starts, Retzlaff holds an average finish of 16.0 with a 98.2% lap completion rate completing 492 laps of the possible 901. Retzlaff has two Top-20 finishes with a best of fifth coming in the second-year Wisconsin racers last visit to AMS back in February.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FUNKAWAY is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FUNKAWAY allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FUNKWAY, visit FUNKAWAY.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.