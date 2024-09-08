RCR NXS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet Team Earn Pole and Strong Sixth-Place Result at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Finish: 6th

Start: 1st

Points: 8th

“I’m very proud of our No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet team for the effort today at Atlanta Motor Speedway. We started on the pole, led 23 laps, and earned stage points. Danny Stockman (crew chief) made good adjustments each stop, and our pit crew was consistent on pit road. We lost some track position by design in order to save fuel for the end but were unfortunately caught up in the late race multi-car wreck. Luckily, we didn’t have heavy damage and could come to pit road for four tires and race hard to the end. Our Camaro was really good, and I felt like we put ourselves in a position to win at the end. It’s a drafting track though, so it’s hard to do by yourself. Congratulations to my teammate, Austin Hill, and the No. 21 team on the win. If we couldn’t get to Victory Lane, I’m glad RCR as a company could. Thanks to everyone at RCR and ECR for building fast cars week in and week out. We’ll keep grinding it out as we close in on the Playoffs.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Capture Season Sweep with Victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Finish: 1st

Start: 4th

Points: 4th

“What a win for our Bennett Transportation & Logistics team today at Atlanta Motor Speedway! To win here again at my home track, but more importantly to win in this gold No. 21 Chevrolet, celebrating Bennett’s 50th Anniversary means a lot. Bennett had over 500 people here at the track, cheering on myself and our team, so to get back in Victory Lane with them is special. We had to work hard for this one though. Our car wasn’t driving the way we wanted it to. I was out of control loose throughout the entire race and had to get elbows up on that last restart. The No. 81 was pushing – doing what he’s supposed to do – but I was honestly surprised the No. 26 went with me. I just wanted it really bad and dug deep. My family, friends, and everyone on this team needed a confidence booster and some momentum going forward. We got it done. The other three wins here seemed easy compared to this one. I’m so proud to drive for Richard Childress and represent every man and woman who works at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines.” -Austin Hill