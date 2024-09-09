Dead On Tools Returns as Primary Sponsor of Anthony Alfredo

WELCOME, N.C. (September 9th, 2024) – Starting at Talladega Superspeedway on October 5th, Dead On Tools will serve as the primary sponsor of Anthony Alfredo and the number 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series car in four of the final six races of the 2024 season. In addition to Talladega, the Dead On Tools Chevrolet Camaro will be seen on track in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 19th, Martinsville Speedway on November 2nd, and the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 9th.

Dead On Tools and Anthony Alfredo first partnered in 2022 during his first full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign, and again for one race primary sponsorship in 2023.

Dead On Tools has been seen on the number 5 Chevrolet Camaro as an associate sponsor throughout the 2024 season so far, but in regards to bringing Dead On Tools onboard as a primary for multiple races, Anthony said “Dead On Tools has been a great partner over the last few years and I am so excited to take our relationship to the next level. We have been having a great season and I am looking forward to having even more success with the Dead On Tools brand on our race car in multiple events before the completion of 2024 season. My team in the shop have been building fast race cars using an array of their products and even utilizing them on race weekend at the track!”

Dead On Tools is one of the world’s fastest-growing brands of hardware and storage gear today. From its humble beginnings, Dead On Tools has grown to be a household name within the trade. If you enter any job site, chances are you will find Dead On Tools. Our cornerstone products, such as our investment cast hammers, helped build the way for the brand. Today, Dead On Tools still carries its namesake hand tools, but has focused intently on mastering professional tool belts and other styles of gear. The latest installation of tool belts includes serious upgrades like the professional suspension system and belt that boasts a maximum width of 52″ around. These innovations have helped keep Dead On Tools at the front of the pack.

“Anthony is not only a phenomenal driver on the track, but he has been a cornerstone for us while representing the brand over the past few years.” said Brian Ranallo, Director of Sales & Marketing for Dead On Tools. “We are all excited to see him captain the Dead On Tools Chevy Camaro this season, and continue our growth together. We will see you in Victory Lane!”

Catch the Dead On Tools Chevrolet Camaro on track for the first time in 2024 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on October 5th, 2024, at 4:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the race live on The CW or listen to the radio broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.