Meyer Shank Racing Set to Close out INDYCAR Season with SiriusXM and Diplo Collaboration for Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (10 September 2024) – With the INDYCAR season finale set for this weekend’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) and SiriusXM are excited to close out the season with one final collaboration which will feature Diplo’s Revolution (SiriusXM channel 53) on the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda driven by Felix Rosenqvist.

MSR and SiriusXM have showcased several artists and their SiriusXM channels through the 2024 INDYCAR season and the pair are set to finish out the season finale in Nashville with a bang.

In addition to the electric livery that pays homage to GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, producer and DJ Diplo’s world-shaping career, Diplo himself will be in attendance of the Nashville race weekend. Fans will be able to enjoy a one-of-a-kind performance from Diplo as he is set to DJ the pre-race driver introductions on Sunday ahead of the 206 lap race set at the 1.33-mile Nashville oval.

The superstar is a 15-time GRAMMY® nominee and two time winner, with countless Platinum records to his name. He is known the world over for his own music as well as his collaborative projects: Major Lazer, Silk City, LSD and Jack Ü among them.

Diplo’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, Diplo’s Revolution, which he also curates, features the latest in dance music from around the world—exclusive edits/remixes, access to live DJ sets from festivals and events and much more.

“Our partnership with SiriusXM has been great this season and it’s been such a fun experience to bring so many artists out to INDYCAR races and we’re excited to finish out the season with Diplo,” said Mike Shank. “The livery for this one is probably our most eye-catching one yet and we can’t wait for Diplo to see it in person on Sunday.”

Additionally, Mike’s Hard Lemonade will be back with Meyer Shank Racing this weekend on both Rosenqvist’s No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda and David Malukas’ No. 66 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is set for this Sunday with the NBC broadcast starting at 3:00pm ET. Live race coverage will also air on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (channel 218) and on the SiriusXM app.