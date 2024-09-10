Global Music Superstar Diplo To Ride in Fastest Seat at Nashville

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024) – International music superstar Diplo, a multi-Grammy Award winner, will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world’s biggest stars and toured the world many times over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, Diplo is one of the most renowned artists and producers working today, as well as label head of his era-defining imprints Mad Decent and Higher Ground.

Among his many projects, Diplo’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, Diplo’s Revolution (channel 53), features the latest in dance music from around the world – exclusive edits/remixes, access to live DJ sets from festivals and events, and much more. The channel will be featured with a special livery on Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda, driven by Felix Rosenqvist in this weekend’s race.

A 13-time Grammy nominee and three-time winner, Diplo is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD – the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times – and half of Jack Ü with Skrillex and Silk City with Mark Ronson, whose platinum-certified, Grammy-winning “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide.

Diplo’s latest releases include a string of successful Higher Ground singles, last year’s “Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant” – his second album as country persona Thomas Wesley that was followed by an official remix mixtape – and 2022’s “Diplo,” his first full length album of electronic music in 18 years.

Diplo will join a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers as he leads the field to green in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride already has been taken by Jon Bon Jovi, actors Judge Reinhold and Dylan Sprouse, country music star Riley Green, American Olympic gold medalist Sam Watson and reality TV star Mary Bonnet during the 2024 INDYCAR season.

Live coverage of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Presented by Gainbridge starts at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 15 on the NBC, Peacock, SiriusXM IndyCar Nation and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES represents the ultimate challenge in racing, with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a demanding set of ovals and road and street courses.