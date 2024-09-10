Polkadot Announces Partnership with Niece Motorsports & Conor Daly for Kansas and Homestead-Miami

Salisbury, NC (Sept. 10, 2024) – Conor Daly will have a new look on his No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST in his next handful of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts with Niece Motorsports.

Daly, who was signed to a three-race-deal with the team in July, will represent his Indianapolis 500 primary sponsor, Polkadot, in the upcoming races at Kansas Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Polkadot has shared a strong relationship with Daly as its brand ambassador, and additionally supported his efforts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at IMS. The partnership has grown on and off-track, and Daly aims to raise Polkadot’s brand awareness on a national scale.

Launched in 2020 by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot is a digital platform designed to build a more inclusive and transparent internet, where power and decision-making are in the hands of its users. Polkadot utilizes a public governance platform to empower its community of 1.3 million members to directly control all steps of the decision-making process, even when it comes to the largest global marketing initiatives.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with Conor Daly and showcase Polkadot’s brand on his No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST,” said Chris Wade, former Polkadot Head Ambassador for North America. “Our collaboration has already made a significant impact, from the Indy 500 to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and we’re eager to continue that momentum. Representing Polkadot in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Conor will continue to share our vision for a more inclusive internet to a national audience. It’s an exciting time for both racing fans and our community.”

Last month, Daly was tapped to finish out the remainder of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with the Chevrolet-backed Juncos-Hollinger Racing team. Fresh off a podium finish in the first leg of a double header at the Milwaukee Mile, Daly will compete in the INDYCAR finale at Nashville Superspeedway this week before preparing for the remainder of his NCTS starts.

The driver from Noblesville, Indiana, made his fourth-career Truck Series start on the oval at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, where he finished 29th. This year will be the first of Daly’s career that features multiple NCTS starts in the same season.

“I’m obviously very excited to get back in the No. 44 truck with Niece Motorsports,” said Daly. “We had great momentum going before we lost the tire at IRP, and I’m excited to get back with a new track at Kansas. I’ve always seen great races there and I know the team has been good there in the past. To bring Polkadot to the NASCAR Truck Series is very special for us as we’ve had some incredible runs in Polkadot colors at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. So, I’m very happy to represent the Polkadot community once again and get back to learning something new in the trucks.”

Daly continues his work as a co-host of the Speed Street podcast throughout the week, capturing stories across all motorsports disciplines. Speed Street is available for streaming on all major podcasting platforms.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Kansas Speedway on Friday, September 27th for the running of the Kubota Tractor 200. Live coverage of the race will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8:30 PM ET.

Roughly one month later, the tour will arrive at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 26th deep into the NCTS Playoffs. Coverage of that race will be carried on the same networks at noon ET.

About Polkadot: Polkadot is the powerful, secure core of Web3, providing a shared foundation that unites some of the world’s most transformative apps and blockchains. Polkadot is the first of its kind — modular, resilient, interoperable — but governed by its users, the biggest Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) in the world. It enables Web3’s biggest innovators to have one place and to get their ideas to market fast, with flexible start-up costs and an exceptionally flexible builder environment. Today, Polkadot attracts best-in-class teams building stand-out apps like Mythical, Frequency, Moonbeam, Astar, and more.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.