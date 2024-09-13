Young’s Motorsports Watkins Glen International September Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International | Mission 200

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 18th

2024 Owner Points Position: 21st

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Stretch Drive: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Mission 200 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 25th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco will partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 82-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs.

This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects.

Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Watkins Glen International Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Mission 200 at Watkins Glen International will mark Honeyman’s inaugural Xfinity Series start in the Finger Lakes of New York.

This weekend is part of a triple-header with the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Cup Series, which will host their second race of the Round of 16 in the Cup Series Playoffs in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen.

The Xfinity Series rookie driver will look to improve his overall road course racing average Xfinity finish of 24.3.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Watkins Glen, Honeyman has 32 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 26.1.

Atlanta Motor Speedway | Focused Health 250 Race Recap: In the 24th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s inaugural Xfinity Series summer trip to the hybrid superspeedway track of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Without the benefit of practice, Honeyman started his No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro from the 35th position and methodically began patiently working his way forward in a very chaotic and mentally draining race.

By Stage 3, Honeyman and crew chief Andrew Abbott had improved the handling of the No. 42 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Camaro, allowing the rookie driver to cling to the main pack.

Avoiding a major melee at the front of the field late in the race, Honeyman contended for his third top-10 finish of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series but slid back to a respectable 17th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 122nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 121 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 25th race will be his fourth tango at Watkins Glen as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen International: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 24 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.9 and an average finish of 22.0.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International: “I am very optimistic ahead of my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. Race after race, I believe we have exceeded our expectations as a rookie team, and I believe we can continue to do that in the Finger Lakes of New York this weekend.

“I’m appreciative of the hard work of my No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team and hope for a productive race on Saturday that will propel us forward to Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend.”

Race Information:

The Mission 200 (82 laps | 200.9 miles) is the 25th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Saturday, September 14, from 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m., with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).