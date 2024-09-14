CHEVROLET NCS: Ross Chastain Claims First Pole of the Season at Watkins Glen

NASCAR CUP SERIES

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

SEPTEMBER 14, 2024

Chastain Claims First Pole Win of the Season at Watkins Glen

Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Busch Light Camaro ZL1, laid down a best-lap of 72.130 seconds, at 122.279 mph, around the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen International to claim his first pole win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Chastain’s pole – his second in NASCAR’s top division – marks Chevrolet’s eighth pole of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season; the manufacturer’s 17th pole at Watkins Glen International; and its 751st all-time in the division.

Five drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations earned top-10 qualifying efforts, with Chastain leading Kaulig Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen in third and AJ Allmendinger in sixth; Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman in fourth; and Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing teammate, Daniel Suarez, in eighth.



TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st Ross Chastain, No. 1 Busch Light Camaro ZL1

3rd Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 WeatherTech Camaro ZL1

4th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

6th AJ Allmendinger, No. 13 Go Bowling Camaro ZL1

8th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Busch Light Camaro ZL1 – Pole Win Quote

What are the emotions you’re feeling right now?

“So many. So much work has gone into this. Turning right seems simple, but it’s been something that’s been such a challenge for me. I’ve gone to Skip Barber’s Driving School to learn how to turn right. I’ve leaned on Josh Wise and Scott Speed so much. Chevrolet has taken us out to Spring Mountain and has done schooling with Ron Fellows and the instructors there. It wasn’t any one thing, it was just so many years of trying to learn how to do this.

For our No. 1 Busch Light Chevy team, it’s just a career moment, a lifetime achievement, to go faster than everyone in the Cup Series. It just unbelievable for Trackhouse Racing and myself.”

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.