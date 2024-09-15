Ford Wins Fourth Straight in Dramatic Style at Watkins Glen

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Go Bowling at The Glen Post Race| Watkins Glen International

Sunday, September 15, 2024

FORD WINS FOURTH STRAIGHT CUP RACE AS CHRIS BUESCHER TAKES WATKINS GLEN

Chris Buescher won his first race of the season and sixth overall with today’s victory.

The win is Ford’s fourth straight in NASCAR Cup Series action.

The last time Ford won at least four straight Cup Series races was in 2018 when the Blue Oval scored five in a row.

The win is the 143rd NASCAR Cup Series triumph for car owner Jack Roush and sixth under the Roush Fenway Keselowski banner.

Today’s win is Ford’s 737th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

1st – Chris Buescher

6th – Chase Briscoe (P)

7th – Michael McDowell

9th – Ryan Preece

10th – Austin Cindric (P)

11th – Noah Gragson

15th – Joey Logano (P)

16th – Todd Gilliland

24th – Harrison Burton (P)

25th – Josh Berry

26th – Brad Keselowski (P)

29th – Justin Haley

35th – Kaz Grala

38th – Ryan Blaney (P)

(P) indicates playoff driver

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW: “That’s such a good BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang. This team is so great. Our long run speed was just phenomenal. I thought we lost it there on that last one and to stay right there with him. That was the spot he was better than us and he missed it, so I tried a crossover. He went to cut and just hard racing there. It’s just such an awesome finish. To be that good for so much at the end of the race, all race, to get a win is good. We came here to be a spoiler and we’re gonna do that.”

DOES THIS ELIMINATE SOME OF THE STING OF NOT BEING IN THE PLAYOFFS? “Yeah, certainly. We would have liked to have won a couple weeks ago, but this is huge. It’s such a big win for us. Everybody at RFK has worked so hard and to finally get a road course win. We’ve been so close so many times and to finally pull that off is fantastic.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE WHEN YOU SAW HIM MAKE THAT MISTAKE? DID YOU KNOW IT WAS YOUR SHOT? “I knew it was. I got in there deeper than I had been and I think he was still going, so I had a good feeling that it was probably gonna bottom out. It’s smoother, not smooth, so that was a big moment and a big opportunity for us and I was able to roll on by.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse – HOW BIG WAS THIS DAY FOR YOU AND THIS TEAM? (Finished 6th)

“It was huge. It’s what we needed to do was to score stage points and run good in the race and we were able to do that. It was a really good, solid day for our HighPoint.com Ford. I felt like I could have got a couple more points, but just didn’t want to risk it there at the end. I knew I was in a pretty good position compared to a lot of the field, so we did what we needed to do and now we just need to go do that same thing next week. We need to just hit singles and doubles and don’t do anything crazy. As long as we just execute all day long, it should be enough. We’ll just go on to Bristol and see what we can do.”

RYAN PREECE, No. 41 Mohawk Northeast Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 9th)

“The day didn’t start out very well, but it got a lot better. It was pretty chaotic and ultimately we had a pretty good car. Track position was eveyrthing today. Knowing where we were and never having it. Chad was aggressive on the strategy and made the right calls to get us track position and we kept it. Ultimately, we got the race finish that we deserved, even with those late race cautions.

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Retired early due to accident on Lap 1)

YOU WERE TALKING TO THE NASCAR OFFICIALS. THEY SAID YOU ARE DONE FOR THE DAY. DID YOU FEEL LIKE YOU SHOULD HAVE HAD TIME ON THE CLOCK TO REPAIR THE CAR? “They didn’t give us a chance to fix it. How are they going to dictate if we are done or not? They have no idea of the damage. They said because I couldn’t drive it back to the pit box that we were done, but if you have four flats you get towed back to the pit box. You can’t drive that back. I don’t know what is going on or why they won’t give us a shot to work on it but I don’t agree with it. I don’t even know what happened, honestly. We stacked up and I caught someone in the lfet front and it completely broke the steering. I don’t know if we could have fixed it. But that is the frustrating part, just didn’t even give us a chance and just ended our day without even letting us look at it before it is in the garage. It stinks.