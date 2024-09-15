Antron Brown Victorious at Maple Grove to Begin Countdown to the Championship

Toyota earns 14th Top Fuel win in the last 16 races

MOHNTON, Pa. (Sept. 15, 2024) – Antron Brown had the perfect start to the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, capturing victory at Maple Grove Raceway on Sunday, propelling him to second in the Top Fuel points standings. The win is Brown’s fourth of the 2024 season and the 78th of his NHRA career, as well as Toyota’s 14th Top Fuel win in the last 16 races. Brown had to defeat Toyota teammate Shawn Langdon, who now takes over the Top Fuel points lead, in the final round Sunday afternoon to take home the Wally Trophy.

The finals appearances by Brown and Langdon mark 38 consecutive NHRA event final rounds now for Toyota in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car.

Justin Ashley, the Top Fuel No. 1 qualifier coming into Sunday, advanced to the semifinals, falling to Langdon. Steve Torrence was the other Toyota dragster to get past round one.

In Funny Car, Alexis DeJoria nearly missed making the final round Sunday afternoon, falling in a frantic semifinal after two great runs to begin the day. Her Team Toyota teammates, Ron Capps and J.R. Todd, both advanced to the second round, but went no further.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is right back in action next weekend at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte for the Carolina Nationals with eliminations next Sunday, September 22.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

Maple Grove Raceway

Pep Boys NHRA Nationals

Race 15 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W (3.723) v. J. Salinas (4.338) W (3.881) v. T. Schumacher (4.711) W (4.268) v. D. Mercier (11.674) W (3.798) v. S. Langdon (3.803) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finalist W (3.753 – holeshot) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.745) W (4.076) v. T. Stewart (4.351) W (3.813) v. J. Ashley (5.348) L (3.803) v. A. Brown (3.798) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.759) v. S. Smith (4.823) W (3.771) v. C. Millican (3.779) L (5.348) v. S. Langdon (3.813) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (5.987) v. B. Force (8.973) L (7.014) v. D. Mercier (5.291) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (8.356) v. D. Mercier (3.931) Billy Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (6.302) v. T. Stewart (4.348)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Alexis DeJoria Bandero CaféToyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-finals W (3.940) v. J. Campbell (4.886) W (4.748) v. C. Pedregon (6.140) L (6.723) v. J. Beckman (6.652) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W (3.943 – holeshot) v. M. Hagan (3.934) L (3.947) v. J. Beckman (3.917) Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Army Tribute Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W (3.898) v. B. Hull (13.461) L (3.915 – red light) v. B. Tasca III (5.236)

*= Non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

TF Final Result: Winner

How much of a boost does this win give your team to begin the Countdown?

“It’s a huge boost! Just making up the ground we needed to. This race is always monumental. Have to start off strong. Credit, (pause), our Matco Tools boys never gave up. We struggled a couple rounds in the middle, but the good Lord gets all the glory. We never stop and that’s what’s so potent about it. Here, to get two wins with (Angelle Sampey) and the Matco Tools car. Brian Corradi (co-crew chief), Mark (Oswald, co-crew chief), Brad (Mason, car chief), everybody, great job. And hey, here we come to Charlotte, baby! Thank you.”

ALEXIS DEJORIA, Bandero CaféToyota GR Supra Funny Car, DC Motorsports

FC Final Result: Semifinals

How would you describe the weekend and start to the Countdown?

“Yeah, this race just continued our progression from Indianapolis. We’re super stoked. Went up to seventh in the points. Qualified well, got second, which helps on race day and we went rounds. The last one (semifinal run), thought we had it and just at the very end, I saw Jack (Beckman) (win), so we gave it our all and go into the next race with our heads held high. Can’t wait to see what happens next.”

