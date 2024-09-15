RCR NXS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

Jesse Love Pilots the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet to an Eighth-Place Result at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 8th

Start: 11th

Points: 7th

“I’m proud of the effort our No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team showed today at Watkins Glen International. We earned stage points in Stage 1, but our Camaro was just tight all day. Danny Stockman (crew chief) made good adjustments to get the balance better and it definitely helped towards the end. We missed a few big crashes and salvaged an eighth-place finish. Our road course program has been strong this season, but today it was a grind. We have one more road course race in the Playoffs, and I’m confident we will have a strong showing there. Time to go finish the regular season on a high note at Bristol Motor Speedway next Friday night.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Battle Until the End at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 33rd

Start: 10th

Points: 4th

“It was a battle for our Global Industrial team today at Watkins Glen International. We were able to advance to the second round of qualifying earlier this morning and get a top 10 starting spot. Once the green flag flew though, the car was extremely loose in both directions and the fronts chattered really bad. It felt like the rubber being laid down changed the car’s balance. Overall, we just struggled with finding the right handling for our Chevrolet. When the caution flew towards the end of the race, we came to pit road for fresh tires to give us the best chance of getting a decent finish. Unfortunately, we got caught up in a wreck which ended our race early. We have one final race in the regular season before the Playoffs start and every race matters. The No. 21 team will keep fighting to gain momentum.” -Austin Hill