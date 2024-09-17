EVENT PREVIEW: Wright Motorsports Primed for Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., (September 17, 2024) – This weekend, the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host its first-ever IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance race at the Brickyard. The TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks is set for Sunday, September 22, and Wright Motorsports is ready to rise to the challenge with the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R, driven by Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, and endurance specialist Jan Heylen.

“We’ve had a solid season so far, and this is a great opportunity for us to have a strong weekend,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Adam and Elliott have been outstanding in their rookie year, and with Jan’s experience, we’re bringing a strong lineup to Indianapolis. This team thrives under pressure, and I’m confident we can deliver another strong result.”

Adelson and Skeer, who have earned two hard-fought podiums in their debut IMSA WeatherTech season thus far, are eager to close out the year on a high note. The duo, supported by their highly skilled pit crew, has shown strength in endurance racing, finishing third at the grueling Twelve Hours of Sebring in March.

Joining them for the endurance event, Heylen returns to race alongside Adelson and Skeer for the final two races of the season. Heylen’s last outing with Wright Motorsports at Indianapolis Motor Speedway resulted in a victory at the 2023 Indianapolis 8 Hour, where he celebrated by kissing the iconic bricks.

A total of 56 entries across four classes will compete in the event, racing on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course, which utilizes roughly one mile of the famed oval surface. In contrast to the Indy 500, the road course runs counterclockwise.

Sunday’s race is the second-to-last IMSA WeatherTech event of the year but also serves as a key warmup for Wright Motorsports’ season finale at the Indianapolis 8 Hour on October 5. The team currently leads the points standings in the SRO GT World Challenge, making this weekend’s track time beneficial to their championship aspirations, as both series utilize the Porsche 911 GT3 R race car.

The TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks takes place on Sunday, September 22, from 11:40 AM to 5:40 PM ET, airing live on Peacock. Fans attending the event will enjoy full access to the paddock with a general admission ticket, as well as a one-hour open-grid fan walk before the race, starting at 10:20 AM. For more information, visit imsa.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

I’m really looking forward to continuing the Michelin Endurance Cup championship at Indy! IMS is such a special place. Upon driving into the track, you are immediately reminded of not only the vastness of its size but the vastness of its history. I’ve raced here quite a bit in my career, and now that I’m in the top-level series that I can race here with, I’m really excited to use this as a benchmark to see what I’ve learned since I first raced here in 2021. I’m also ecstatic to be racing with Jan again, as every time we share a car, it comes with amazing opportunities to learn from him. The result in Watkins Glen definitely hurt, so I’m looking forward to putting up a better result this time around.

Elliott Skeer

It’s like we’ve never left! I am super excited for the upcoming rounds of GT World Challenge, we have put in some fantastic prep work as a team and Adam and I sure know our way around there going into first practice. Ultimately we will treat it like every other weekend, to operate our Porsche at it’s maximum and execute the weekend to the best that Wright Motorsport can do.

Jan Heylen

I am excited to be back in the car after a summer break. Adam and Elliott have been doing an amazing job and I look forward to joining them again for the remainder of the season. I hope we can make the team proud and bring home some trophies at this iconic track.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.