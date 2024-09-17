No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Team Enters the Penultimate Round of 2024 at Home Race in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (September 17, 2024) – The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team heads to its’ first home race with the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). The new six-hour race will mark the penultimate event of the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IWSC) as the season ends with two endurance events.

Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal will return to pilot the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 as they enter their first home race as a driver duo in IWSC after the pair competed in Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) in 2023 around IMS. Marcelli and Formal will be looking to secure a positive result at the endurance event, as the team seeks to find a formula for the longer races of the season. Formal will also return to double duty as a driver for the No. 1 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán LST as he remains in the championship hunt in the PRO category for Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America.

Marcelli and Formal will also be joined by Graham Doyle as he returns as the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup co-driver. Doyle has continued to show impressive pace in the LST North America series as he competes in the No. 10 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán LST and will also compete in double duty during the IMS weekend with two LST races.

“For our GTD program, I’m looking forward to seeing them do well at Indy,” said Wayne Taylor, Team Principal, WTRAndretti. “They’ve found a bit of speed after recently testing at Road Atlanta. Between Kyle and Danny, and Graham joining for these last two races, I think it should be a good weekend for the team and I’m really looking forward to going back to another endurance race – I love the long-distance races.”

The No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team will have its first on-track action at IMS with practice at 11:15 a.m. ET on Friday, September 20 followed by qualifying on Saturday, September 21, at 3:40 p.m. ET. The TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks is set for a 11:40 a.m. ET start for the six-hour event with broadcast beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock followed by NBC broadcast through the checkered flag live at 3 p.m. ET.

No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Drivers

Kyle Marcelli: “It’s wild to think we have just two races remaining on the schedule. In this business, the years go by quick! We continue to evolve as a team, learn and of course push ourselves to improve. There’s no question we have all the tools we need to be successful, and the fact that we have not been on the podium has everyone a bit disappointed. But I have the upmost faith in this program, it’s just a matter of time. Maybe the home track advantage will play into our favor, and we will find ourselves in the winner’s circle. Rest assured, that’s our only objective. We also look forward to the new six-hour challenge at Indianapolis and welcome the return of Graham Doyle to the line-up.”

Danny Formal: “Indy six-hour this week and I’m super excited for this race. I’m going to be racing in Super Trofeo and the GTD at our team’s home race, so super excited for that. We had really good results last year and a great test recently in the Super Trofeos. I’m ready to get back with the endurance team on the GTD side with Graham, Kyle and myself, we are ready to get the top five the team deserves in an endurance race. Graham has improved drastically this season, and I think we have all the ingredients to be up there and fighting and put the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán EVO2 where it belongs – fighting for the top five or even maybe for podium. Super excited to get back with the WTRAndretti team, get back to the home race and try to get the result that we truly deserve.”

Graham Doyle: “In a season where the endurance events have seemed to slip our grasps, I believe Indy will be a turning point for the No. 45 endurance crew. While this is the maiden six-hour event at Indy, I believe our drivers and crew know the track and car allowing us the opportunity to not only to display a competitive car but push for a chance to make it onto the podium.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.