Multi-Platinum Recording Artists Eli Young Band Added to Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Concert Lineup

GRAMMY Award-nominated recording artists, Eli Young Band will perform this year’s pre-race concert ahead of Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Oct. 13

Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend tickets can be purchased online at charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10

CONCORD, NC (Sept. 17, 2024) – GRAMMY Award-nominated Eli Young Band is set to electrify America’s Home for Racing with a high-energy pre-race concert ahead of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 13.

“We’re thrilled to bring our sound to America’s Home for Racing and to get fans revved up before the green flag drops at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Mike Eli of Eli Young Band. “There’s nothing like the energy of a race track so we’re going to bring a party to the fans that no one will want to miss.”

The 14-time billboard charting group is slated to perform a 60-minute set, pulling from their wide range of singles like platinum “Love Ain’t,” Academy of Country Music Award Song of the Year and five-time platinum “Crazy Girl” and three-time platinum hit, “Even if it Breaks Your Heart.”

Starting as college roommates 20 years ago, this Texas-rooted band of brothers, Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson write their own songs, play their own instruments and continuously sell out venues from coast to coast. From sharing the stage with some of country music’s biggest legends such as Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw and more, the Eli Young Band will headline Charlotte Motor Speedway’s infield pre-race stage as they rock the ROVAL™, following a concert earlier in the day by NASCAR fan-favorite Tim Dugger.

“The biggest race in NASCAR’s Playoffs deserves the biggest entertainment lineup off the track as well,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway President and General Manager Greg Walter. “With the Eli Young Band added to Sunday’s slate of music and fun, fans are once again in for a weekend to remember here at America’s Home for Racing.”

The concerts are free for all fans with a Sunday Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 ticket. Fans can upgrade their ticket to include a Track Pass for front-stage access to both concerts and driver introductions.

Following the concert, NASCAR’s top drivers will battle it out in a pivotal Playoff showdown race on the newly reconfigured road course in the final Round of 12 race before the field is cut to just eight drivers competing for a championship.

TICKETS:

To purchase Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend tickets, fans can shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.