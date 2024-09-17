WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 GTP Teams Head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (September 17, 2024) – The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) pair of Acura ARX-06 GTPs shift back to endurance racing action with the inaugural TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks six-hour event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). After returning to the IMS Road Course in 2023, the WTRAndretti team are ready to put on a show at the team’s home track with both Acura ARX-06 GTPs and alongside teammates in the GTD class and Lamborghini Super Trofeo – totaling up to seven WTRAndretti cars on track throughout the weekend.

Aiming to pick up from where they left off, Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 enter Indianapolis following a pole position and podium result at Road America last month. With experience driving the Acura ARX-06 at IMS in 2023, Taylor and Albuquerque will look for the podium after earning a top five result in last year’s event. The mission remains the same for the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 crew: to win the remaining two events left on the calendar.

For Louis Delétraz and Jordan Taylor, the No. 40 DEX Imaging Acura ARX-06 team looks to bounce back after a promising weekend turned challenging at Road America. Although the pair has not raced together in the Acura ARX-06 GTP at Indianapolis before, Taylor last time in a prototype car at IMS saw him starting from pole position and Delétraz earned a podium finish in LMP2 in 2023’s Battle on the Bricks. Like their No. 10 teammates, it’s all about winning and the best result possible to finish the final races this season.

The WTRAndretti duo of Acura ARX-06 GTPs will take to the IMS Road Course starting with practice on Friday, September 20th, at 11:15 a.m. ET. Qualifying is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 21st, live on Peacock. On Sunday, September 22nd, the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks six-hour endurance event will see the green and clock countdown begin at 11:40 a.m. ET with coverage on Peacock followed by NBC on air at 3 p.m. ET.

Wayne Taylor, Team Principal, WTRAndretti: “Since we are out of the points race for the championship, we are going to try to win these last two races. It will also be the end of our partnership with HRC so we would like to go out on top. We had a good test at Indy a few weeks ago so I’m feeling positive that we should have a good car and go for the win. Indy is a new endurance race, so I’m looking forward to it – I love the long-distance races.”

No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 GTP Drivers

Ricky Taylor: “We had a great test there last month and have certainly improved ourselves since last year, six hours will prove a different challenge, and we are up for it. Indy is a very unique circuit and whether or not the similarities in duration to the Watkins Glen six hour will translate, only time will tell. We will prepare our best and learn as much as we can to make educated decisions for the race. It was great fun last year to see all of the support from family and friends of the WTRAndretti team, it is something we don’t always get to see or share. With this event becoming one of the championship’s marquee events, it will make it even more enjoyable to share with everyone.”

Filipe Albuquerque: “Indianapolis’s going to be a new type of race for us, a six-hour race. Our last endurance race would’ve been a nice one – the two WTRAndretti cars were leading the race before the last 20 minutes, so we were looking good and competitive. We were also competitive and got pole position in the last sprint race at Road America, so it seems like we are getting faster and faster. We’ve been very competitive and of course we want to be competitive at Indianapolis. Safety cars and cautions will play a huge role in strategy, but we had a good test there and we got a good feeling of the car. One thing that can play in our favor is that we are not fighting for the championship so when others will be taking care of their championship and not taking as much risk because they have a bigger picture, we don’t. So, this can maybe play in our favor and a lot of motivation to go for the win for sure.”

No. 40 DEX Imaging Acura ARX-06 GTP Drivers

Louis Delétraz: “I’m excited for the Indianapolis 6-Hour because it’s our home race and also now an endurance race. Six hours at Indy will be a new challenge, the characteristics of track make it interesting with traffic. We have tested at the track with WTRAndretti, and the Acura ARX-06 was great. We have nothing to lose, and we want to win the last two races to finish the year strong!”

Jordan Taylor: “We had a great test at Indy a few weeks ago, so I’m looking forward to getting back there and seeing how we stack up. It is our home race as a team, so it’ll be great having a lot of family and friends out there supporting us at such a legendary track. We had great speed at the last race in Road America but weren’t able to capitalize on it in the race. Hopefully this week we will be in such a strong position again to fight for the win.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.