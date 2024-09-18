TOP FUEL POINTS LEADER JUSTIN ASHLEY LOOKS FOR FIRST CHARLOTTE WIN AT NHRA CAROLINA NATIONALS

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 17, 2024) – This season marks the fourth year in the Countdown to the Championship for 2020 NHRA Rookie of the Year Justin Ashley and the third time he’s led at some point during the playoffs in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

He’s the points leader heading into this weekend’s 16th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals at state-of-the-art zMAX Dragway, the second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship. But it’s hardly a huge advantage, as Ashley leads by just a single point over Reading winner Antron Brown and only six points over Reading runner-up Shawn Langdon.

Ashley, though, continues to be in the championship conversation in his 11,000-horsepower Scag Power Equipment/Toyota dragster, a sign of the progress Ashley and his team continue to make. He qualified No. 1 and advanced to the semifinals in Reading and the lessons learned in previous years may mean Ashley is as ready as ever to find success this weekend in Charlotte for the first time and perhaps, ultimately, win his first NHRA Top Fuel world championship.

“If you’re not on your ‘A,’ you’re going to be sent home early. That’s just the way it is now,” Ashley said. “When the competition is as good as it is, anything can happen. It is just legitimately that good right now and that helps you stay focused because if you’re not, see you later, we’ll see you the next race. So, that focus is always there.

“We’ve been knocking on that door (to win a championship), but it’s time to try and break that door down. It’s not going to be easy because the competition is legitimately that good. We feel like this is a great opportunity. We’ve got a championship team and this is a great opportunity to try and finish the deal. But we’ve got a healthy understanding of how difficult it is and how difficult that’s going to be.”

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up wins at the fall race in Charlotte and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

It is the 16th of 20 races during the 2024 season and things are as tight as ever following the first of six playoff races. That means the intensity will be high in Charlotte, as a flurry of championship contenders look to get back in the mix, while the likes of Ashley, Brown and Langdon will try to build a healthy lead.

Reigning world champion Kalitta, who lost in the opening round in Reading, is 33 points out of first, while the likes of four-time world champ Steve Torrence, Indy winner Clay Millican, racing legend Tony Stewart and eight-time Top Fuel champ Tony Schumacher are still very much in the hunt.

Ashley remains a major threat and appears to be peaking at the perfect time, winning in Brainerd and performing well in Reading. He’s racing against the guys he grew up watching, but the young standout is as dangerous as anyone, especially with an experienced team guiding the way. A first career victory at zMAX Dragway would also go a long way in strengthening Ashley’s title chances.

“I’m lining up against the guys I tried to model my driving career after and that’s pretty neat, whether it’s Tony Schumacher, Doug Kalitta, of course Antron Brown,” Ashley said. “It’s pretty cool just to have the opportunity to line up against the best in the world at what they do. It’s amazing and to be here right now is pretty phenomenal.

“There’s going to be ups and downs, but we have a very experienced team. No matter what happens – win or lose – we’re going to stay steady and focus on the objective and the job at hand.”

In Funny Car, Tasca will try to win his second straight fall race at zMAX Dragway following last year’s success. Currently second in points, Tasca is trying to chase down leader Austin Prock, who has six wins in 2024. Others to watch include defending world champ and 4-Wide winner Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, J.R. Todd and Alexis DeJoria.

Pro Stock’s Anderson would love to repeat last year’s fall race victory as he sits fourth in points behind defending world champion Erica Enders, Dallas Glenn and points leader Aaron Stanfield, who won the playoff opener and has five victories in 2024.

Gaige Herrera has won three straight races at zMAX Dragway, sweeping both events last year. He’ll look to do the same in 2024, too, as the points leader won in the spring and aims to hold off the likes of Matt Smith, Reading winner Hector Arana Jr. and Richard Gadson.

Top Fuel1. Justin Ashley, 2,1812. Antron Brown, 2,1803. Shawn Langdon, 2,1754. Doug Kalitta, 2,1485. Steve Torrence, 2,1236. Clay Millican, 2,1027. Tony Stewart, 2,0878. Tony Schumacher, 2,0859. Brittany Force, 2,04810. Billy Torrence, 2,031 Funny Car1. Austin Prock, 2,2502. Bob Tasca III, 2,1643. John Force / Jack Beckman, 2,1514. J.R. Todd, 2,1235. Matt Hagan, 2,1136. Ron Capps, 2,1087. Alexis DeJoria, 2,0828. Blake Alexander, 2,0689.Chad Green, 2,06710. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,056 Pro Stock1. Aaron Stanfield, 2,2092. Dallas Glenn, 2,2003. Erica Enders, 2,1744. Greg Anderson, 2,1635. Jeg Coughlin, 2,0956. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,0787. Cristian Cuadra, 2,0728. Jerry Tucker, 2,0669. Eric Latino, 2,04210. Mason McGaha, 2,037 Pro Stock Motorcycle1. Gaige Herrera, 2,1982. Matt Smith, 2,1813. Richard Gadson, 2,1794. Hector Arana Jr, 2,1385. Chase Van Sant, 2,1026. John Hall, 2,0997. Angie Smith, 2,0968. (tie) Jianna Evaristo, 2,0638. (tie) Steve Johnson, 2,06310. Chris Bostick, 2,033

The NHRA Carolina Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, as well as the fan-favorite Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ and Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series, which wraps up its four-race 2024 schedule in Charlotte.

Fans won’t want to miss the thrilling and highly-entertaining KSFMX freestyle motocross show in the midway as well, which takes place before each round of pro qualifying on Friday and Saturday in the midway.

They are also invited the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at zMAX Dragway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the NHRA Carolina Nationals event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Charlotte. This unique opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food, and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 4:00 and 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 20, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 12:30 and 3:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 22. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and then eliminations on FS1 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway, please visit www.zmaxdragway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267). For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.