NHRA AT CHARLOTTE 2: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 NHRA CAROLINA NATIONALS

zMAX DRAGWAY

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & STATS

SEPT. 20-22, 2024

CHEVROLET CONTINUES THE NHRA COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP IN CHARLOTTE AT zMAX DRAGWAY

Notes:

Team Chevy heads next in the Countdown to zMAX Dragway near Charlotte for the NHRA Carolina Nationals Sept. 20-22.

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, strongly leads the Countdown to the Championship point standings after racing to his sixth win at Indianapolis. He currently sits in the top spot 86 points over Bob Tasca, III in second.

Jack Beckman, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car and racing on behalf of sidelined team owner and driver John Force, joins Prock in fighting for a Funny Car World Championship, sitting third with 99 points separating he and Prock.

Securing her spot in the Countdown to the Championship while competing at Indianapolis, Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, looks to Charlotte to rebound after a Round 1 defeat in Reading last weekend.

After capturing his fifth win of 2024, Aaron Stanfield enters Charlotte this weekend leading the championship points standings in a tight battle with Dallas Glenn in second, separated by only nine points. Erica Enders, the six-time NHRA champion, currently sits third, 35 points behind first.

The FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown Chevrolet COPO Camaro competitors sit idle for Charlotte, returning to action for their season finale event at World Wide Technology Raceway Sept. 27-29.

Quotes:

﻿AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“Excited to roll into Charlotte. It is one of our nicest venues and always a pleasure to race at. Coming off a win, we have some good energy and momentum coming into the second race of the playoffs. I’m looking for another strong performance from my Cornwell Tools Chevy team.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“After race one-of-six in the Countdown, our Peak Camaro already has moved from sixth to third in the points, with every expectation of continuing our climb towards the Championship. With two more races in this three-in-a-row beginning to the playoffs, it means that we need to be flawless in our approach. John’s team is up for the challenge, and I am excited for the opportunity.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“Our HendrickCars.com team is heading straight to Charlotte, North Carolina to race at zMAX Dragway this weekend! This is a track we’ve had success in the past. We have a win in 2016 and a runner-up in 2021, and we hold both ends of the track record. Currently, we’re ninth in points. Putting aside a challenging season we’re pushing through and are determined to bring home that first win of the season.”

How to Watch:

The NHRA Carolina Nationals from zMAX Dragway air first with Friday qualifying on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) at 7 p.m. ET. Sunday sees Saturday’s qualifying airing at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by Finals at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,466: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time). (Six round wins and one runner-up have been captured by Jack Beckman in Brainerd, Indianapolis, and Reading while racing on behalf of Force who is currently recovering from an on-track incident).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 633.

167: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

167: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

87: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

48: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh-consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

26: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.