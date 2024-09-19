FUNNY CAR’S MATT HAGAN KNOWS MORE CHARLOTTE SUCCESS BODES WELL FOR TITLE CHANCES

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 18, 2024) – Reigning Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan enjoyed a memorable weekend at zMAX Dragway earlier this year, picking up his 50th career Funny Car victory during the 4-Wide race in April.

Heading back to Charlotte for this weekend’s 16th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals at the Bellagio of Dragstrips, Hagan could use another big weekend at the state-of-the-art facility.

Currently fifth in points in the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship playoffs, Hagan suffered an early first-round exit to kick off the postseason. While it doesn’t necessarily make this weekend a must-win race for Hagan and his Tony Stewart Racing team, a victory at a track that has served the four-time world champ well over the years would go a long way in trying to pick up back-to-back world titles.

Austin Prock has taken a commanding lead in the Funny Car class, with his six victories pacing the class, but Hagan, who is 137 points out of first, knows he has a seasoned group that can win in crunch time in their 11,000-horsepower Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Dodge//SRT Hellcat.

“We won at Charlotte earlier this year and have some good juju walking into that race,” Hagan said. “Hopefully, it’ll be one of those tracks that keeps treating us well. I always like getting back there with family and friends. There are a lot of people that come out and show us love. We’ll put Reading behind us and look ahead to the next.

“You have to win races in the Countdown to win a championship. This TSR team is experienced, and they know how to win titles too. We just have to keep our heads down and the wins will come to us. We know we can do that.”

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up wins at the fall race in Charlotte and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

It is the 16th of 20 races during the 2024 season and the second of six playoff races puts a spotlight on those looking to make a move in the championship standings. That includes Hagan, but he also has to deal with a loaded class that features Bob Tasca III in second, Jack Beckman, who is racing for John Force, in third, J.R. Todd, who is fourth and the likes of Ron Capps and Alexis DeJoria behind him.

Hagan, though, wasn’t thrilled with his performance in the playoff opener. Normally one of the best on the starting line, Hagan, who has 51 career wins, lost on a rare holeshot to Todd, leaving him determined to turn things around in Charlotte.

“It was a pretty tough weekend starting the Countdown,” Hagan said. “We obviously lost in the first round on a holeshot. The driver didn’t get the job done, so I have to get home and get back on the practice tree. We’re working on running a little harder and being more aggressive, so hopefully in the next five races, especially the two coming up, we can have some more luck.

“We will work hard and dig deep and put all we’ve got into these next (five) races. We need to have a lot of focus and drive to do the best we can. I want to get there and stay focused and do my job. I know my guys will go do their job, so we’ll see what we can get done.”

In Top Fuel, Kalitta will look to turn things around after a first-round upset in Reading. It helped send Justin Ashley into the points lead, while Antron Brown is just a point back and Shawn Langdon is only six points out of first.

Pro Stock’s Anderson would love to repeat last year’s fall race victory as he sits fourth in points behind defending world champion Erica Enders, Dallas Glenn and points leader Aaron Stanfield, who won the playoff opener and has five victories in 2024.

Gaige Herrera has won three straight races at zMAX Dragway, sweeping both events last year. He’ll look to do the same in 2024, too, as the points leader won in the spring and aims to hold off the likes of Matt Smith, Reading winner Hector Arana Jr. and Richard Gadson.

Top Fuel1. Justin Ashley, 2,1812. Antron Brown, 2,1803. Shawn Langdon, 2,1754. Doug Kalitta, 2,1485. Steve Torrence, 2,1236. Clay Millican, 2,1027. Tony Stewart, 2,0878. Tony Schumacher, 2,0859. Brittany Force, 2,04810. Billy Torrence, 2,031 Funny Car1. Austin Prock, 2,2502. Bob Tasca III, 2,1643. John Force / Jack Beckman, 2,1514. J.R. Todd, 2,1235. Matt Hagan, 2,1136. Ron Capps, 2,1087. Alexis DeJoria, 2,0828. Blake Alexander, 2,0689.Chad Green, 2,06710. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,056 Pro Stock1. Aaron Stanfield, 2,2092. Dallas Glenn, 2,2003. Erica Enders, 2,1744. Greg Anderson, 2,1635. Jeg Coughlin, 2,0956. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,0787. Cristian Cuadra, 2,0728. Jerry Tucker, 2,0669. Eric Latino, 2,04210. Mason McGaha, 2,037 Pro Stock Motorcycle1. Gaige Herrera, 2,1982. Matt Smith, 2,1813. Richard Gadson, 2,1794. Hector Arana Jr, 2,1385. Chase Van Sant, 2,1026. John Hall, 2,0997. Angie Smith, 2,0968. (tie) Jianna Evaristo, 2,0638. (tie) Steve Johnson, 2,06310. Chris Bostick, 2,033

The NHRA Carolina Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, as well as the fan-favorite Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ and Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series, which wraps up its four-race 2024 schedule in Charlotte.

Fans won’t want to miss the thrilling and highly-entertaining KSFMX freestyle motocross show in the midway as well, which takes place before each round of pro qualifying on Friday and Saturday in the midway.

They are also invited the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at zMAX Dragway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the NHRA Carolina Nationals event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Charlotte. This unique opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food, and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 4:00 and 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 20, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 12:30 and 3:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 22. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and then eliminations on FS1 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway, please visit www.zmaxdragway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267). For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

