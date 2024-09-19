CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD DRAG RACING SERIES FEATURES HUGE FIELD IN CHARLOTTE AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2024) – The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ “Road to the Championship” continues this weekend as part of the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway and with 27 cars slated to participate, the event will undoubtedly mark one of the toughest races of the season.

It is the eighth of 10 races during the 2024 season and the second of four events in the “Road to the Championship” as things get down to crunch time in the NHRA Pro Mod category. This weekend’s event in Charlotte is powered by Culp Lumber and action from the race will be featured on Sunday’s FS1 broadcast as well, as all the championship contenders will look to have a big weekend against a loaded field at zMAX Dragway.

Ken Quartuccio moved into the points lead after winning the playoff opener in Indy, marking a huge moment in Quartuccio’s career after taking the prestigious U.S. Nationals victory. Heading into Charlotte, Quartuccio leads Kevin Rivenbark by 47 points, with former world champion Jose Gonzalez 53 points behind in third.

Stan Shelton, who drives for this weekend’s partner, Culp Lumber, is currently in the 15th spot in the talent-filled class.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of the NHRA Pro Mod category at the NHRA Carolina Nationals. zMax Dragway is our home track and continues to be a natural fit to raise awareness for our family-owned company. Culp Lumber began in the early 1920’s by Henry W Culp Sr. and now employs over 100 employees,” said Amy Shelton, Executive at Culp Lumber.

“We are proud to be a 3rd-generation, family-owned company, situated in New London, N.C. We produce 150 million board feet of pine lumber each year. This lumber is shipped mainly to northern markets into New England and west to the Mississippi River. Our family has spent many years watching drag racing at Charlotte and even though we come from a tractor pulling background, NHRA Pro Mod is also our passion!”

Pro Mod didn’t compete at the fall race in Charlotte last year, with this weekend’s race at zMAX Dragway marking the first Pro Mod race at the state-of-the-art facility since the 4-Wide event in 2023, which was won by Justin Bond.

He is currently fifth in points, while Billy Banaka is in fourth, trailing Quartuccio by 71 points. With a massive 27-car field, just qualifying will be difficult this weekend, but others to watch in Charlotte include former world champion Kris Torne, Mason Wright, Indy runner-up Michael Stavrinos, Jason Lazic, J.R. Gray and reigning world champion Mike Castellana.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ will kick off with two qualifying rounds on Friday at 12:30 PM and 3 PM ET, with the final two qualifying rounds set for 11 a.m. and 5:10 PM on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway, please visit www.zmaxdragway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267). For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Culp Lumber

Culp Lumber Company is a family owned and operated state of the art sawmill located in New London North Carolina. Established in the 1920’s by Henry Culp Sr. This original portable sawmill was established for nearby lake expansion but continued to grow and stay on the cutting edge of wood manufacturing in the Southeast. Today its workforce has grown to over 100 employees. Manufacturing southern yellow pine timber into building material is the primary focus of this facility that produces on average seven hundred thousand board feet per day. Bi-products such as Pine-Mulch, Wood Chips, and Sawdust are all captured and delivered to various landscape and processing facilities to manufacture other products for the public. Culp Lumber Company…… sawing its way into the future. Visit www.culplumber.com for more!

