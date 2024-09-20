Harrison Burton Joins AM Racing Xfinity Series Program Beginning in 2025

STATESVILLE, N.C.: AM Racing proudly announced today that recent Daytona Cup Series winner Harrison Burton will join the organization to pilot the team’s flagship Ford Mustang entry full-time in the Xfinity Series beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton will join the Statesville, N.C. team following a three-year stint in the Cup Series, driving the famed No. 21 Ford Mustang for the iconic Wood Brothers Racing team.

The son of former Cup Series driver and current NBC television analyst Jeff Burton, missiled his way into the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs with a dramatic last-lap pass in the penultimate Cup Series race of the regular season at Daytona International Speedway to deliver the Stuart, Virginia team its 100th victory in the Cup Series and Burton’s first-career win at the sports pinnacle level.

The Huntersville, N.C.-native will join AM Racing for its third year of full-time competition in the Xfinity Series. After several years as a mainstay in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, the family-owned team graduated to the Xfinity Series in 2023.

“I’m excited to join AM Racing and help build it into the race-winning race team I believe it can and will be,” said Burton. “I think this will be a great opportunity for me to take the things I’ve learned in the Cup Series, bring those to the Xfinity Series and be the best driver I can be.

“It’s a blessing to continue my NASCAR journey, and I intend to make the most of this opportunity.”

AM Racing has also renewed its agreement with Roush Yates Engines to continue to provide the legendary Ford horsepower for the 33-race schedule next season.

The team will continue its technical alliance with the soon-to-be-rebranded HAAS Factory Team for a third consecutive Xfinity Series season.

“AM Racing is proud to welcome Harrison Burton on board,” offered Wade Moore, president of AM Racing. “He is a first-class individual and has already proven that he will immediately impact each team member here at AM in a positive manner. His experiences across NASCAR’s National Series will position him to be a leader and a catalyst in our pursuit of Victory Lane and the goals we ultimately envision for this program.

“We are equally proud to continue our strong partnerships with Ford Performance, Roush Yates Engines and HAAS Factory Team. These collaborations have been instrumental in supporting our team’s growth and success, and we look forward to building upon these relationships in the upcoming season. We will continue to invest in this team, our employees and ultimately, our future.”

Additional details on Burton’s Xfinity Series program with AM Racing will be announced in due course.

