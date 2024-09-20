Lane Riggs earns second Truck Series victory by racing to UNOH 200 title at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn.—Layne Riggs relished his role as spoiler so much that he returned for an encore Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Riggs isn’t competing for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship, but that didn’t prevent him from winning the Playoff opener Aug. 25 at the Milwaukee Mile.

On Thursday, Riggs passed runner-up Corey Heim for the lead on Lap 121 of 200 in the UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics and held it the rest of the way to score his second career victory and his fourth straight top five.

“Oh, my gosh, we’ve just learned so much with the trucks,” said the driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford. “My team, Dylan (Cappello), he’s bad-ass…

“To be running fifth, 10th and all of a sudden to go back-to-back in the Playoffs—man, I wish I was in the Playoffs so bad. I think we’d be a real threat to win the championship.”

Heim had to settle for second place, but there was a silver lining for the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota. Heim scored enough points on Thursday to advance to Round of 8, as did fourth-place finisher Christian Eckes and fifth-place Nick Sanchez.

“Every time we got a heat cycle on the tires, it seemed like we got tighter and tighter,” said Heim, who fell one spot short in his defense of last year’s victory at Thunder Valley. “Just didn’t quite have it, but solid points day in the Playoffs—that’s what you need, so I will keep moving forward…

“I’m looking forward to my favorite place (Kansas Speedway) next week.”

Heim won a drag race for the runner-up spot over Rajah Caruth, who elevated his standing in the Playoffs with a win in the first stage and a solid run the rest of the way.

Caruth vaulted from 10th to fifth in the standings with the third-place run and now stands 35 points above the current cut line with next Friday’s elimination race at Kansas left to determine which eight drivers advance to the next round.

“We executed the race—just two spots short,” said Caruth, who glanced toward Riggs’ truck doing celebratory burnouts on the frontstretch. “Man, I wish that was us,” Caruth added wistfully.

Reigning series champion Ben Rhodes fought an ill-handling truck and finished 27th, two laps down, and fell to 10th in the standings, 12 points behind Grant Enfinger in eighth.

Daniel Dye tangled with Kaden Honeycutt on the frontstretch on Lap 157 and finished 37th, six laps down. Dye heads for Kansas seven points behind Enfinger.

Eighteen-year-old Sprint Car star Corey Day finished 18th in his Truck Series debut. After winning his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut last Saturday at Watkins Glen, polesitter Connor Zilisch spun in Turn 4 on Lap 109 and came home 19th.

Matt Crafton ran sixth, followed by Chase Purdy and Playoff driver Ty Majeski, who started from the rear after his team made unapproved adjustments to the No. 98 Ford. Stewart Friesen and Playoff driver Tyler Ankrum completed the top 10.

Story by NASCAR Newswire

William Sawalich raced to the win in the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series race and in the process claimed his second ARCA Menards East Series title. It was Sawalich’s second straight Bristol Motor Speedway victory.

Sawalich powered past his challengers at the controls of his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing machine to take the checkered flag in front of Landen Lewis, Lavar Scott, Andres Perez and Dean Thompson.

Connor Zilisch, who entered the race as the ARCA East points leader got caught up in a crash early in the race and it ended his championship chances. His No. 28 machine collided with Logan Misuraca’s No. 9 Chevy, which spun out and hit the wall. As her car drifted back down track, Zilich’s machine slammed into it at full speed. The damage to Zilisch’s car was too much to overcome. Zilisch finished 26th and dropped to second in the East standings.

Other notable finishers included heralded dirt track racer Corey Day, who finished seventh and former Indy Car racer Marco Andretti, who finished 22nd.

Bush’s Beans 200 Final Results

ARCA Menards Series

Bristol Motor Speedway

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024

William Sawalich Landen Lewis Lavar Scott Andres Perez Dean Thompson Tyler Reif Corey Day Jake Finch Lawless Alan Andy Jankowiak Zachary Tinkle Toni Breidinger Kris Wright Eric Caudell Gio Ruggiero Tim Richmond Cody Dennison Andrew Patterson Alex Clubb Christian Rose Greg VanAlst Marco Andretti D.L. Wilson Michael Maples Amber Balcaen Connor Zilisch Logan Misuraca Tim Goulet Dale Shearer Nate Moeller Brian Clubb Brad Smith Dawson Sutton

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race – UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tennessee

Thursday, September 19, 2024

1. (18) Layne Riggs #, Ford, 200.

2. (2) Corey Heim (P), Toyota, 200.

3. (3) Rajah Caruth (P), Chevrolet, 200.

4. (8) Christian Eckes (P), Chevrolet, 200.

5. (6) Nick Sanchez (P), Chevrolet, 200.

6. (11) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200.

7. (9) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (19) Ty Majeski (P), Ford, 200.

9. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200.

10. (14) Tyler Ankrum (P), Chevrolet, 200.

11. (4) William Sawalich, Toyota, 200.

12. (16) Taylor Gray (P), Toyota, 200.

13. (28) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 200.

14. (17) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 200.

15. (26) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200.

16. (13) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 200.

17. (15) Grant Enfinger (P), Chevrolet, 200.

18. (22) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 200.

19. (1) Connor Zilisch(i) (P), Chevrolet, 200.

20. (20) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 200.

21. (21) Jake Garcia, Ford, 200.

22. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 200.

23. (10) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 200.

24. (29) Lawless Alan, Ford, 199.

25. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 199.

26. (24) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 199.

27. (25) Ben Rhodes (P), Ford, 198.

28. (35) Justin Mondeik, Chevrolet, 198.

29. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 198.

30. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 198.

31. (32) Mason Maggio, Ford, 196.

32. (7) Daniel Dye (P), Chevrolet, 194.

33. (34) Keith McGee, Ford, 194.

34. (33) Tyler Tomassi, Chevrolet, 192.

35. (36) Kaden Honeycutt (P), Chevrolet, Accident, 157.

36. (23) Conner Jones #, Ford, Overheating, 126.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 79.552 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 20 Mins, 24 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.096 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 39 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Zilisch(i) (P) 1-41;C. Heim (P) 42-51;R. Caruth (P) 52-59;C. Heim (P) 60;T. Hill 61-65;C. Heim (P) 66-99;R. Caruth (P) 100;C. Heim (P) 101-120;L. Riggs # 121-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Layne Riggs # 1 time for 80 laps; Corey Heim (P) 4 times for 65 laps; Connor Zilisch(i) (P) 1 time for 41 laps; Rajah Caruth (P) 2 times for 9 laps; Timmy Hill 1 time for 5 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 71,11,19,7,2,52,1,38,77,43

Stage #2 Top Ten: 11,19,71,38,2,52,1,88,5,77

Layne Riggs (38) held off defending winner Corey Heim (11) to take the victory Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Layne Riggs takes the checkered flag Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

UNOH representatives congratulate Layne Riggs in Victory Lane Thursday after winning the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.

William Sawalich (18) edged out his season long rival Connor Zilisch (28) for the ARCA East championship after winning the Bush’s Beans 200 Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway.