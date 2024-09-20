Layne Riggs Drives F-150 to Fourth Straight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victory

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

UNOH 200 | Bristol Motor Speedway

Thursday, September 19, 2024

LAYNE RIGGS CONTINUES HOT STREAK WITH SECOND STRAIGHT VICTORY

Layne Riggs drove his No. 38 Love’s Travel Stops Ford F-150 to his second straight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He’s the second Ford driver to win back-to-back series races this season after Ty Majeski did it at Indianapolis and Richmond.

The last time Ford won four straight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races was 2000 when Greg Biffle (3) and Kurt Busch (2) combined to win five straight.

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 38 Love’s Travel Stops Ford F-150 – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW

YOU WANTED TO BE A PLAYOFF SPOILER AND THAT’S WHAT YOU’RE DOING. WHAT DO YOU ATTRIBUTE THIS BREAKOUT TO? “We have just learned so much with the trucks and my team. Dillon, my crew chief, he’s bad ass. He works so hard at night and we as a team, we’re a young team. I think the average age is in the twenties, so it’s so amazing. To be running fifth, 10th and then all of a sudden go back-to-back in the playoffs? Man, I wish I was in the playoffs so bad. I think we’d be a real threat to win this championship.”

WHAT DOES YOUR TEAM’S CONVICTION DO FOR YOU AS A DRIVER? “I’m a bad mug. That’s what they said over the radio. I wasn’t scared to throw it against the fence tonight and, man, the track was so fun. I’m so glad they didn’t put the PJ1 on the track. It was so much fun. Even at the very end you could run the bottom or the top and make equal lap times. I know this Cup race on Saturday night is gonna be really awesome. I hope everybody tunes in, but what a shout out to Love’s for being on the truck. You can’t miss the big yellow truck. Xfinity Communications, that’s two in a row. Man, everybody has helped me so much to get here.”

Unofficial Ford Finishing Order:

1st – Layne Riggs

6th – Matt Crafton

8th – Ty Majeski

21st – Jake Garcia

24th – Lawless Alan

27th – Ben Rhodes

31st – Mason Maggio

33rd – Keith McGee

36th – Conner Jones

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Road Ranger/Grinds Coffee Pouches Ford F-150 – “We did what we needed to do tonight. Obviously, we fought some adversity. I was proud of the team. When you have a little mishap like that, this is the kind of comeback we needed tonight. It’s what we needed. Of course, we always come to the racetrack wanting to win. We have good, fast Ford F-150s every week. We made the most out of it tonight and did exactly what we needed to do. That will put us in a really comfortable spot going to Kansas and we’ll try to capitalize there and move on to Talladega.”

BEN RHODES, No. 99 Bommarito Automotive Group Ford F-150 – “It was tough from the get-go. The moment we unloaded from the transporter we had some issues in practice. It’s kind of the story with this Next Gen practice. If you have issues, you can’t really fix them. You can only really tune on the truck and we needed more than fine-tuning today. We tried to fix one thing, but it would hurt another so we were kind of stuck in the middle of No man’s land and not really able to fix the truck. That made myself more less comfortable at times. All in all, I wish we had a better outing for this Bommarito Ford F-150, but we’re just gonna have to go get it at Kansas now and work really hard to get our points back. I don’t know where we’re at in points, but I know it’s not good. You kind of do mental math as the race is unfolding and know that you’re losing it, so now we’re in a clutch moment where we have to come through at Kansas.”

MATT CRAFTON, No. 88 Planters/Menards Ford F-150 – “All in all, we made something there at the end. We were OK. On long runs, the first run we were off just a little bit and made some good adjustments on the one pit stop we made and made it better. We still didn’t quite have the longer run speed that we needed, but, all in all, not a terrible night.”