B. FORCE, HAGAN, ENDERS & M. SMITH TAKE PROVISIONAL NO. 1 SPOTS AT NHRA CAROLINA NATIONALS

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 20, 2024) – Two-time Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force made the quickest runs in both qualifying sessions on Friday at zMAX Dragway, powering to the provisional No. 1 position at the 16th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals.

Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also the provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the 16th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Force went 3.690-seconds at 334.24 mph in her 11,000-horsepower HendrickCars.com Chevrolet dragster to close out the night session, putting Force on track for her third No. 1 qualifier of the year and the 49th in her career. Currently ninth in points after the opening race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs – and 133 points out of first entering the weekend – Force is after a big weekend as she seeks her first victory since her record-breaking 2022 championship season.

“To end qualifying with two solid runs, we picked up points, and we’re leaving currently No. 1, our Monster Energy/HendrickCars.com team are all very excited and very proud of that,” Force said.

“Our mindset for tomorrow is what it was coming into today. We want to do exactly what we accomplished today. We want to pick up points where we can tomorrow in the conditions we’re running in where the track temp is going to be quite a bit different, and we’ve got to figure that track out for Sunday. That’s where it really matters.”

Shawn Reed impressed and is currently second with a 3.700 at 324.12, and defending world champion Doug Kalitta sits third after going 3.710 at 332.59.

Needing his own big weekend to get back in championship hunt, defending Funny Car world champ Matt Hagan enjoyed an ideal Friday, making the quickest pass of both sessions as well, including a blistering 3.832 at 333.25 under the lights in his 11,000-horsepower Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Dodge//SRT Hellcat. Two runs after points leader Austin Prock went 3.833, Hagan eclipsed him by .001 in a stellar Friday-night pass.

If it holds, it would be Hagan’s first No. 1 qualifier since the second race of the season as the Tony Stewart Racing team, which won the 4-Wide race this spring, looks to get rolling in the Countdown to the Championship.

“That’s definitely a good shot in the arm. Our qualifying positions all year long have been a struggle and we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to figure it out,” Hagan said. “It’s always tough when you see a guy like [crew chief] Dickie Venables scratch his head. That’s when you’re going, ‘This must be pretty bad if the guy’s not got it figured out,’ but those guys never give up.

“It’s just good to come back and see our guys smiling in the pit and everybody high-fiving and to be on top. There’s a lot of times that these race cars will kick you, and it’s just an awful feeling because it’s just so humbling because you work so hard at it, and then you every now and then you get a little shot in arm.”

Points leader Prock made a big move in the second session, with his 3.833 at 332.84 good enough for second, and John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman is third thanks to his 3.850 at 327.27.

In Pro Stock, Erica Enders, who was the runner-up at last week’s playoff opener, went to No. 1 in her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance/Scag Power Equipment car after going 6.557 at 208.20. It would be her sixth top qualifier of the season and things appear to be heading in the right direction for the defending and six-time world champion. She advanced to the final round in Reading against her teammate, Aaron Stanfield, and was just 35 points out first heading into the weekend at zMAX Dragway.

“Those [qualifying bonus points] can be huge and make or break a championship run,” Enders said. “I think in 2015 when we won the championship, we accumulated the most ‘baby’ points in the Countdown, and it was definitely helpful for us to lock it up. We got six today and if we do the same tomorrow, that will be 12, and that’s more than a half a round of racing, so it’s a pretty significant chunk.

‘I’m sure it’ll be sunny and hot and sticky tomorrow, so I just want to go out there and make good runs. I want to make two really clean cracks at the Christmas Tree, trying to redeem myself on last week’s holeshot loss in the finals. I’ve got a little bit of work to do in the cockpit.”

Points leader and Reading winner Stanfield took the second spot after going 6.580 at 207.85 and Dallas Glenn, who is currently second in points, went 6.590 at 208.20 to sit third.

Racing close to home, Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Matt Smith enjoyed a strong Friday on his Denso Auto Parts Buell, grabbing the No. 1 spot on Friday thanks to a run of 6.803 at 198.47. The six-time world champion is after his fifth top spot of 2024 and is right in the thick of the points chase, sitting less than 20 points out of first. Smith ran into bike troubles in the semifinals at the playoff opener but returned in impressive fashion on Friday in Charlotte.

“We’ve just got to do our job and collect points,” Smith said. “We gained some points on Gaige (Herrera) today and those bonus points are huge and we’re gaining ground, but we’re in a dogfight. They’ve had the dominant bike all year long, and I still think they have the better bike than what we have right now, so we have to turn on win lights. That’s our goal right now.

“If we win this race. we’ll probably leave here as the point leaders. We’ve just got to keep going, keep digging and turn on some win lights on Sunday.”

Defending world champion and points leader Herrera is right behind after going 6.812 at 198.47 and his teammate, Richard Gadson, is third after a 6.836 at 197.80.

Qualifying continues at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

CONCORD, N.C. — Friday’s results after the first two of four rounds of qualifying for the 16th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway, 16th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations.

Top Fuel — 1. Brittany Force, 3.690 seconds, 335.73 mph; 2. Shawn Reed, 3.700, 325.61; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.710, 332.59; 4. Justin Ashley, 3.714, 330.80; 5. Tony Schumacher, 3.714, 327.11; 6. Shawn Langdon, 3.725, 334.15; 7. Steve Torrence, 3.725, 332.92; 8. Jasmine Salinas, 3.734, 331.20; 9. Clay Millican, 3.749, 326.32; 10. Antron Brown, 3.752, 324.90; 11. Josh Hart, 3.755, 326.71; 12. Doug Foley, 3.770, 325.06; 13. Tony Stewart, 3.796, 325.69; 14. Billy Torrence, 3.797, 329.34; 15. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.797, 317.94; 16. Dan Mercier, 3.825, 317.87.

Not Qualified: 17. Mike Bucher, 3.988, 294.56; 18. Cameron Ferre, 9.301, 73.81.

Funny Car — 1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.832, 333.25; 2. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.833, 332.84; 3. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.850, 327.27; 4. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.884, 328.22; 5. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.886, 332.92; 6. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.886, 329.02; 7. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.904, 309.63; 8. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.910, 323.81; 9. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.963, 306.67; 10. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.041, 299.53; 11. John Smith, Charger, 4.046, 302.21; 12. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.108, 307.30; 13. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.208, 238.38; 14. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 8.994, 79.15.

Pro Stock — 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.557, 208.20; 2. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.580, 208.04; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.590, 208.20; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.590, 207.05; 5. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.592, 207.05; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.595, 208.20; 7. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.595, 206.99; 8. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.597, 208.20; 9. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.603, 208.78; 10. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.613, 207.85; 11. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.614, 207.34; 12. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.618, 207.08; 13. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.623, 208.36; 14. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.631, 208.49; 15. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.641, 207.08; 16. Derrick Reese, Mustang, 6.644, 206.80.

Not Qualified: 17. Larry Morgan, 6.657, 206.61.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.803, 198.47; 2. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.812, 198.47; 3. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.836, 197.80; 4. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.850, 198.20; 5. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.878, 196.24; 6. John Hall, Beull, 6.881, 195.87; 7. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.882, 197.71; 8. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.893, 196.04; 9. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.910, 195.36; 10. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.917, 190.94; 11. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.921, 196.13; 12. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.936, 194.63; 13. Chris Bostick, Suzuki,

6.948, 194.91; 14. Marcus Hylton, 7.168, 184.55; 15. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 9.296, 95.11.