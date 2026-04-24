RFK Racing Celebrates a Legacy Built to Keep Moving Forward

CONCORD, NC, (April 24, 2026) – This weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing joins the 50th anniversary celebration of Roush, the engineering and technology company founded by Jack Roush in 1976. When RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski and Ryan Preece’s Ford Mustangs hit the track, the cars will feature a special-edition Roush 50th Anniversary decal.

Talladega Superspeedway marks the debut of the Roush 50th Anniversary decal as the track embodies the boldness and belief required to chase big ideas. The decal serves as a meaningful tribute to the engineering foundation at the heart of the car and the minds that have powered Roush innovation and performance for decades.

In a relentless pursuit of performance, Jack Roush built his organizations with the same mindset, blending engineering precision with a willingness to push beyond convention. As founder of both Roush and the race team that philosophy continues to shape RFK Racing today.

“Roush was built on the belief that innovation never stands still, and that mindset is woven into everything we do at RFK Racing,” said Chip Bowers, President of RFK Racing. “Seeing the 50th Anniversary decal on our cars is a powerful reminder that performance starts with people, engineers and risk-takers who refuse to stop pushing what’s possible. We’re proud to represent that legacy on track as we continue racing towards what’s next.”

The celebration continues June 7 when RFK Racing returns to Michigan, where Roush was born in 1976. There, all three RFK Racing entries will carry an additional special edition Roush anniversary decal on the A-Post. The tribute marks five decades since Jack Roush founded the company in Michigan and honors a legacy built on a relentless drive to solve the next big challenge, values that continue to shape RFK Racing on and off track as the racing organization competes in its 39th NASCAR Cup Series season.

RFK Racing has seen much success over the years at its coined home track, Michigan International Speedway. Chris Buescher most recently brought home the victory in 2023, scoring RFK Racing’s 14th NASCAR Cup Series win there. The team is looking to make it 15 wins in June for an ultimate anniversary celebration in Victory Lane.

For half a century, Roush has grown from a small engineering operation into a global, do‑it‑all organization tackling some of the world’s most complex challenges, from advanced mobility and aerospace to sustainability and immersive experiences. All fueled by the visionaries behind the work, Roush’s’ past is celebrated, its future limitless, and its impact felt far beyond the racetrack.

“From the very beginning, we were built on the idea that every challenge has a solution. Keep trying to solve the next big thing. That’s why we’re still here. That’s how we stay motivated for the future.” Jack Roush, Founder & Chairman

What began in 1976 as a bold vision fueled by grit and ingenuity has become a get-it-done company making impact on industries across the globe. It took endless determination to get us here. In 2026, the same determination keeps us firmly focused on the future of mobility, aerospace, defense and more. Roush’s 50th anniversary gives us the opportunity to share our story — celebrating our growth, the evolution of our capabilities, and the incredible people behind it all.

From racetracks to proving grounds, from advanced simulations to cleaner mobility and beyond, Jack Roush’s belief in empowering people who want to do great things and trusting them to create the extraordinary continues to shape every chapter of our story. Join Roush as we celebrate fifty years of limit-busting, pure magic, and adrenaline.

To learn more about the Roush legacy go to https://www.roush.com/50years/

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About Roush

For 50 years, Roush has created remarkable solutions for some of the world’s greatest organizations. We design, engineer, prototype, test, and manufacture extraordinary products for customers in the advanced mobility, aerospace, defense, marine and theme park industries. Roush is unique in its ability to leverage services across the complete product development cycle, solving customers’ most complex challenges and accelerating critical product launch targets. Learn more at www.roush.com.