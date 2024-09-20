PRO STOCK STANDOUT AARON STANFIELD LOOKS TO CONTINUE COUNTDOWN MOMENTUM IN CHARLOTTE

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Hector Arana Jr. aims to make late-season charge

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2024) – Following the first race of the 2024 NHRA Countdown to the Championship, the Pro Stock division has a new points leader in Aaron Stanfield. As teams head south to zMAX Dragway for this weekend’s 16th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, Stanfield will look to increase his lead as he continues to enjoy a career-best season.

Stanfield, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance /Janac Brothers Racing Pro Stock car, is the most recent winner on the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour after his win in Reading, continuing what was a red-hot summer.

He has collected five wins for Elite Motorsports so far during the NHRA season – with all five victories coming in the last seven races – and as the series returns to Charlotte, Stanfield is aiming for his second career win at zMAX Dragway. Stanfield previously won the fall race in 2022 and was also the runner-up at the 4-Wide race in Charlotte in April.

“Momentum is real and things have been rolling our way,” said Stanfield, who has advanced to seven finals in 2024. “We’ve been getting the round wins when we need them. When you start second in points, you know you definitely have a shot to win. I know the equipment I’m in and how hungry my guys are to win. We definitely have a shot to win and we just need to keep our momentum rolling.”

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up wins at the fall race in Charlotte and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The NHRA Carolina Nationals is the 16th event of the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and second stop of the NHRA Countdown. As the playoffs marches on, competition in the loaded Pro Stock category continues to ramp up, especially in the top four.

Dallas Glenn of KB Titan Racing led the points for the majority of the season and is now second but is only nine points back of Stanfield. With three wins under his belt, he will also be aiming for his first NHRA Pro Stock championship.

Erica Enders is third following her runner-up finish in Reading to Stanfield, 35 points behind the leader, while five-time champion and NHRA 4-Wide Nationals winner Anderson is fourth, followed by the five-time champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. Anderson has ruled Charlotte as of late, winning the last two races at the track, but Stanfield is enjoying a special run heading to zMAX Dragway.

“I think I just need to go out there and try to do the same thing,” said Stanfield, who has 13 career Pro Stock wins. “It’s going to be a dogfight to the end. Dallas is a great driver and he’s got a great car. Obviously we have Erica and Greg is in there, too, and you can’t count out Jeg. There’s a bunch of us who are capable of winning it all.”

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Hector Arana Jr. appears to be getting hot at the perfect time, winning last weekend on his GETTRX Buell. It was the veteran’s first victory of the year, but he vaulted all the way to fourth in points, now trailing leader and reigning world champion Herrera by 60 points.

Richard Gadson and Matt Smith are also above him, but Arana impressed in Reading, defeating Herrera in the semifinals and then Gadson in the championship round. That positions him well for a furious finish and Arana is ready for the challenge this weekend at zMAX Dragway, where Herrera has won the last three races.

“I believe we have a chance (to win a championship),” said Arana Jr., who won at zMAX Dragway in 2013. “Here we are, flying under the radar and now that it’s the Countdown, it’s time to shine. We have some more power to make and we still have some catching up to do, but I like the improvements we’ve made. You’ve got to have a good, consistent bike to win the race.”

In Top Fuel, Kalitta will look to turn things around after a first-round upset in Reading. It helped send Justin Ashley into the points lead, while Antron Brown is just a point back and Shawn Langdon is only six points out of first.

In Funny Car, Tasca will try to win his second straight fall race at zMAX Dragway following last year’s success. Currently second in points, Tasca is trying to chase down leader Austin Prock, who has six wins in 2024. Others to watch include defending world champ and 4-Wide winner Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, J.R. Todd and Alexis DeJoria.

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 2,1812. Antron Brown, 2,1803. Shawn Langdon, 2,1754. Doug Kalitta, 2,1485. Steve Torrence, 2,1236. Clay Millican, 2,1027. Tony Stewart, 2,0878. Tony Schumacher, 2,0859. Brittany Force, 2,04810. Billy Torrence, 2,031 Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 2,2502. Bob Tasca III, 2,1643. John Force / Jack Beckman, 2,1514. J.R. Todd, 2,1235. Matt Hagan, 2,1136. Ron Capps, 2,1087. Alexis DeJoria, 2,0828. Blake Alexander, 2,0689.Chad Green, 2,06710. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,056 Pro Stock

1. Aaron Stanfield, 2,2092. Dallas Glenn, 2,2003. Erica Enders, 2,1744. Greg Anderson, 2,1635. Jeg Coughlin, 2,0956. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,0787. Cristian Cuadra, 2,0728. Jerry Tucker, 2,0669. Eric Latino, 2,04210. Mason McGaha, 2,037 Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 2,1982. Matt Smith, 2,1813. Richard Gadson, 2,1794. Hector Arana Jr, 2,1385. Chase Van Sant, 2,1026. John Hall, 2,0997. Angie Smith, 2,0968. (tie) Jianna Evaristo, 2,0638. (tie) Steve Johnson, 2,06310. Chris Bostick, 2,033

The NHRA Carolina Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, as well as the fan-favorite Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ and Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series, which wraps up its four-race 2024 schedule in Charlotte.

Fans won’t want to miss the thrilling and highly-entertaining KSFMX freestyle motocross show in the midway as well, which takes place before each round of pro qualifying on Friday and Saturday in the midway.

They are also invited the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at zMAX Dragway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the NHRA Carolina Nationals event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Charlotte. This unique opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food, and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 4:00 and 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 20, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 12:30 and 3:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 22. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and then eliminations on FS1 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

