Dale Earnhardt Jr. overcomes radio issues for top-10 run in Xfinity return at Bristol

Not even several rounds of adjustments to restore his radio communication issues with his team could dampen Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s bright smile and enthusiastic attitude as he capped off a wild night to his lone annual NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2024 season with a seventh-place run at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 20.

Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Xfinity Series champion and 15-time Most Popular Driver in the Cup Series from Kannapolis, North Carolina, rolled off the starting grid for the 2024 Food City 300 at Bristol in 13th place after he posted a qualifying lap at 119.365 mph in 16.075 seconds several hours prior to the main event.

At the event’s start, Earnhardt Jr. was hampered by radio issues that prevented him from communicating clearly with his crew chief Andrew Overstreet and spotter T.J. Majors. During the first caution period that flew past the opening lap, he made his first pit stop in an attempt to have his radio restored. Amid his first pit stop, however, he was then penalized for speeding on pit road as he restarted towards the tail end of the 38-car field. In addition, he was still mired with radio issues and not receiving concise feedback from his No. 88 JR Motorsports team.

For most of the event’s opening stage, Earnhardt Jr. was mired outside the top-20 mark on the track but remained on the lead lap category. Through another caution period that flew on Lap 51, he also swapped out his helmet with a new one to continue to have his radio communication with his pit crew restored. He would also receive new wiring harnesses and a fresh pair of glasses to go along with his radio adjustments. After proceeding to finish 20th at the conclusion of the first stage period, Earnhardt Jr., who had pitted during the previous caution period, remained on the track and restarted inside the top-10 mark when the second stage period commenced on Lap 95. By then, his radio communication with his crew was restored after four attempts.

Throughout the second stage period that was mired with two caution periods, Earnhardt Jr. kept his No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevrolet Camaro entry racing inside the top-10 mark and against a bevy of Xfinity Series regulars, future stars and fellow JR Motorsports competitors. Racing as high as fourth place, Earnhardt Jr. would settle in ninth place at the second stage’s conclusion and collect two stage points.

Restarting in the top 10 at the start of the final stage period with 121 laps remaining, Earnhardt Jr., who was beginning to have his radio communication issues returning, muscled his way up to sixth place during the event’s final restart period with 94 laps remaining. With the laps dwindling, he made several repeated launches in an attempt to overtake Ryan Truex for fifth place, but the latter withstood his ground. Despite being overtaken by teammate Brandon Jones with approximately 20 laps remaining, Earnhardt Jr. would muscle his car to a seventh-place result when the checkered flag flew.

With the result, Earnhardt Jr. notched his 96th top-10 result in his 147th Xfinity Series career start, his fourth since becoming a semi-retired competitor in 2018 and his first at Bristol in the Xfinity circuit since he finished fourth during the spring Bristol race in 2011. The seventh-place result marked the eighth top-10 finish in 12 races this season for JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro team led by crew chief Andrew Overstreet. The team was also coming off its first victory of the season with newcomer Connor Zilisch winning in his series’ debut a week ago at Watkins Glen International.

Even after his eventful night at Bristol that involved rallying from the rear of the field to notch a top-10 run, the biggest question was did Dale Earnhardt Jr. have fun in his lone Xfinity Series start of the 2024 season?

“Yes,” Earnhardt Jr. said on CW Network. “Yes, I did.”

“I was worried because [the race] was heading in the wrong direction there quickly,” Earnhardt Jr. added. “You do your best and we tried not to lose any laps, tried to figure out how to get it right. We finally got to where I could hear [spotter] TJ [Majors]. The balance of the car was really good.”

During his post-race interview, Earnhardt Jr., who was greeted by Ryan Truex and rookie Shane van Gisbergen on pit road, expressed the excitement he felt while being competitive and racing both toward the front and against the current field of Xfinity Series regulars.

“I’m thrilled [to] come out here, be competitive,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “Man, I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to be competitive. I can come out here for another 20 years, but eventually, these young kids, they just get to be so good. It’s fun to be able to run with them tonight.”

Currently, Earnhardt Jr., who is set to join TNT Sports’ broadcasting team for NASCAR coverage in 2025, is not scheduled to make any Xfinity Series starts for next season, with the Hall of Famer solidifying his decision earlier in the day to focus more with his broadcasting and JR Motorsports’ ownership commitments. While he admits that he will miss the desire to drive for next season, he did leave all options for another race return for the 2026 season on the table.

“Maybe I’ll get back in this [No. 88 car],” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I’ll miss it and probably end up signing up for something in [2026].”

With Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2024 NASCAR season as a competitor complete, his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro entry will return to action next weekend at Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300 with Connor Zilisch returning behind the wheel for his second Xfinity Series career start. The event is scheduled to occur next Saturday, September 28, and air at 4 p.m. ET on the CW Network.