Larson thunders to dominant Cup victory at Bristol Night Race; Playoff’s Round of 12 field set

Kyle Larson annihilated his competition and thundered his way into the Playoff’s Round of 12 with a dominant victory in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion from Elk Grove, California, led four times for a race-high 462 of 500-scheduled laps in an event where he started alongside teammate Alex Bowman on the front row. From the moment Larson first assumed the lead on Lap 33 from Bowman, the race was his to lose.

He proceeded to sweep both stage periods, maintain the top spot following every pit service performed by his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team and rocket away from the field through every restart he was leading, including the final one with 163 laps remaining. He lapped all but nine of 37 starters to cruise to his fifth Cup Series victory of the 2024 season and convincingly transfer his way into the second round of the 2024 Playoffs.

With on-track qualifying that determined the starting lineup occurring on Friday, September 20, Playoff contender Alex Bowman notched his first Cup pole position of the 2024 season and the fifth of his career with a pole-winning lap at 126.720 mph in 15.142 seconds. Joining him on the front row was Playoff contender and teammate Kyle Larson, who clocked in his best qualifying lap at 126.378 mph in 15.183 seconds.

When the green flag waved and the race commenced under the lights, Alex Bowman muscled ahead from teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron through the first two turns and the backstretch. He navigated his way through Turns 3 and 4, where he led the first lap, while Playoff contender Martin Truex Jr. was up to second place in front of Larson. As Larson proceeded to overtake Truex for the runner-up spot during the following lap, Byron battled Playoff Christopher Bell to retain fourth place.

Four laps later, the event’s first caution period flew when John Hunter Nemechek got loose after he nearly made contact with the outside wall through Turns 1 and 2, and then proceeded to spin and make rear-end contact with the outside wall in Turn 4.

When the race restarted under green on Lap 10, Bowman muscled ahead from the field to retain the lead while Truex and Larson battled for the runner-up spot. Behind, Byron and Bell trailed in the top five ahead of Playoff contender Chase Briscoe and rookie Carson Hocevar as Bubba Wallace, Corey LaJoie and Playoff contenders Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs and Chase Elliott followed suit.

Through the first 20 scheduled laps, Bowman was leading by three-tenths of a second over teammate Larson as Truex, teammate Byron and Briscoe were scored in the top five ahead of Hocevar, Bell, Wallace, Hamlin and LaJoie. Behind, Ty Gibbs, Elliott, Playoff contender Joey Logano, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece were running in the top 15 ahead of Playoff contender Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger and Playoff contender Tyler Reddick. Meanwhile, Playoff contenders Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez were mired within the top-30 as Playoff rookie Harrison Burton was mired outside the top-30 mark.

Ten laps later, Bowman maintained a steady advantage of two-tenths of a second over teammate Larson while Playoff contenders Truex, Byron and Briscoe followed suit in the top five. Another four laps later, Larson used the outside lane to navigate his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 past Bowman’s No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and assume the lead. Larson would proceed to lead by two-tenths of a second over teammate Bowman at the Lap 40 mark while Truex, Byron and Briscoe continued to trail in the top-five mark ahead of Bell.

At the Lap 50 mark, Larson, who was navigating his way through lapped traffic and made contact with Nemechek while lapping him a few laps earlier, was leading by six-tenths of a second over teammate Bowman followed by Truex, Byron and Bell while Briscoe, Hocevar, Wallace, Hamlin and Gibbs occupied the top-10 spots. Behind, LaJoie, Elliott, Logano, Gragson and Preece were running in the top 15 as Blaney, McDowell, Chastain, Reddick and Allmendinger were racing in the top 20 ahead of Chris Buescher, winner of last weekend’s Cup event at Watkins Glen International. With 12 of 16 Playoff contenders running inside the top-20 mark on the track, the remaining Playoff contenders including Cindric, Keselowski, Suarez and Harrison Burton were mired in 24th, 27th, 28th and 30th, respectively.

Fifteen laps later, the top-eight spots on the track were occupied by Playoff contenders as Larson led Bowman, Truex, Byron, Bell, Briscoe, Hamlin and Gibbs, respectively. With Playoff Suarez lapped by Larson in 31st place, Keselowski and Burton were in jeopardy of being lapped while mired in 27th and 28th, respectively, while Cindric was still in 23rd place. As the remaining Playoff contenders including Elliott, Logano, Blaney and Reddick were mired in the top-20 mark on the track, Larson continued to lead at the Lap 75 mark.

By Lap 85, Larson stabilized his advantage to seven-tenths of a second over teammate Bowman as Playoff contenders Truex, Byron, Bell, Briscoe, Hamlin and Gibbs all followed suit in the top eight while trailing the lead by within four seconds. Behind, both Wallace and Hocevar continued to run as the highest-running non-Playoff contenders on the track and in the top-10 mark while Playoff contender Harrison Burton was about to be lapped by Larson.

At the Lap 100 mark, nine of the top-10 spots on the track were occupied by Playoff contenders as Larson extended his advantage to one-and-a-half seconds over teammate Bowman as Truex, Bell, Byron, Briscoe, Hamin, Gibbs and Elliott were all in the mix. By then, Wallace was the highest non-Playoff contender on the track in ninth place. Meanwhile, teammates Blaney and Logano were racing 13th and 14th, respectively, while Reddick and Cindric continued to trail in 19th and 23rd, respectively. In addition, Keselowski was trying to fend off the leader Larson to remain on the lead lap in 27th place while Burton and Suarez, both of whom were scored a lap down, were mired in 30th and 31st, respectively.

Ten laps later, Larson continued to lead by more than one-and-a-half seconds over teammate Bowman while Bell moved his No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry XSE up to third place ahead of teammate Truex and Byron. Behind, Blaney moved up to 11th place and Cindric gained two spots to 21st place while Keselowski was scored a lap down in 27th place. With nine Playoff contenders continuing to occupy nine top-10 spots on the track while jostling amongst one another for positions, Larson kept his lead to more than a second by the Lap 115 mark.

When the first stage period concluded on Lap 125, Larson, who came into the event 26 points above the top-12 cutline in the Playoff standings, captured his 11th Cup stage victory of the 2024 season. Teammate Bowman followed suit in second ahead of a bevy of Playoff contenders that included Bell, Truex, Byron, Hamlin, Briscoe, Gibbs and Elliott while Wallace retained 10th place. By then, the remaining Playoff contenders that included Blaney, Logano, Reddick, Cindric, Keselowski, Burton and Suarez were mired in 11th, 14th, 19th, 21st, 27th, 29th and 30th, respectively, as the latter three were scored a lap down.

With his third-place result in the first stage period that awarded him eight stage points, Christopher Bell clinched his spot into the Round of 12 in the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs, thus joining Joey Logano as the former continues his pursuit for his first championship in NASCAR’s premier series.

Under the stage break, the entire lead lap field led by Larson pitted for a first round of pit service. Following the pit stops, Larson retained the lead after he exited pit road first while being followed by Bell, Bowman, Truex, Byron, Gibbs, Hamlin, Wallace, Briscoe and Elliott, respectively. Amid the pit stops, Playoff Ty Gibbs along with rookie Josh Berry and Kyle Busch were all sent to the rear of the field for speeding on pit road. Rookie Zane Smith was also penalized for pitting outside of his pit box.

The second stage period started on Lap 135 as Larson and Bell occupied the front row. At the start, Larson fended off Bell to retain the lead as he proceeded to lead the following lap. With the field behind jostling for spots, Larson proceeded to lead through the Lap 140 mark while Bell, Truex and Bowman followed suit in the top four. Behind, Byron and Wallace battled for fifth place as Hamlin tried to fend off Briscoe, Logano, Elliott and Blaney for seventh place.

Through the first 150 scheduled laps, Playoff contenders occupied the top 11 spots on the track as Larson was leading ahead of rivals Bell, Truex, Bowman and Hamlin while Wallace was the lone non-Playoff contender in the mix in sixth place. Behind, Briscoe, Byron, Logano, Blaney and Elliott followed suit in the top 11 while Cindric and Reddick trailed in 17th and 18th, respectively. As Gibbs was mired in 24th following his pit road speeding penalty, the remaining Playoff contenders including Keselowski, Burton and Suarez were mired in 27th, 29th and 34th, respectively.

Fifteen laps later, Larson stabilized his advantage to more than a second over Bell while Truex, Hamlin, Bowman and Briscoe trailed within four seconds in the top-six mark on the track. As Wallace slipped to seventh, he remained ahead of Blaney, Byron, Elliott and Logano.

Another 10 laps later, Larson continued to lead by a second in Bell as Truex, Hamlin, Bowman and Briscoe continued to follow suit in the top six ahead of Wallace, Blaney, Byron, Elliott and Logano. Meanwhile, Cindric and Reddick were mired in 17th and 18th, respectively, and Gibbs was still mired in 23rd place as he was in jeopardy of being lapped by Larson.

Towards the Lap 185 mark, Larson, who continued to weave his way through lapped traffic, had his advantage decrease to four-tenths of a second over Bell while Hamlin moved his No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry XSE up to third place ahead of Truex, Bowman and Briscoe. By then, Suarez, who was mired in 33rd place, was lapped for a second time by Larson as Larson, who proceeded to lead the Lap 190 mark, was slowly catching Gibbs, who was still racing in 23rd place, to pin him a lap down.

At the Lap 200 mark, Larson retained the lead by seven-tenths of a second over Bell as the latter was having teammate Hamlin closing in for the runner-up spot. By then, Playoff contenders Briscoe, Bowman, Blaney, Elliott, Byron and Logano continued to run inside the top-11 mark on the track while Wallace remained as the highest non-Playoff contender in seventh place. By then, Reddick, Cindric and Gibbs continued to trail in 17th, 18th and 23rd, respectively, while Keselowski, Burton and Suarez were off the lead lap category in 28th, 30th and 32nd, respectively.

Fifteen laps later, Larson slightly stretched his advantage to a second over Bell as third-place Hamlin trailed teammate Bell by only four-tenths of a second. Behind, Briscoe moved his No. 14 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse up to fourth place ahead of Truex, Bowman and Blaney as Wallace, Elliott, Byron and Logano followed suit in the top 11.

Another 10 laps later and with the frustrations mounting within several Playoff contenders, Larson, who was navigating his way through lapped traffic, extended his advantage to one-and-a-half seconds over Bell, with Hamlin, Briscoe, Truex, Bowman and Blaney following suit in the top seven. By then, Byron was mired in 10th place ahead of Logano and Gibbs was only up to 21st place while Keselowski, Suarez and Burton were still mired in 28th, 31st and 34th, respectively. With Keselowski scored a lap down, both Suarez and Burton were pinned two laps down.

Then on Lap 237, Playoff rookie Harrison Burton’s hopes of transferring into the Round of 12 evaporated as he took his No. 21 Ford Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang Dark Horse behind the pit wall due to a power steering issue. With the race remaining under green flag conditions, Larson maintained his steady advantage to nine-tenths of a second over Hamlin as Bell dropped to third place in front of Briscoe and Truex by the Lap 240 mark.

Then on Lap 243, the caution flew when Playoff contender Joey Logano, who was running in 11th place and had already guaranteed himself a spot into the Round of 12, slipped sideways while running in between the lapped competitor of Ryan Preece and Bubba Wallace exiting Turn 2 as he proceeded to spin and hit the frontstretch’s inside wall head-on, though he managed to proceed while dragging sparks beneath his No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

During the caution period, nearly the entire lead lap field led by Larson pitted for service while Playoff contender Tyler Reddick remained on the track. Following the pit stops, Larson exited pit road first ahead of Hamlin, Truex, Bell, Wallace, Briscoe, Bowman, Blaney, Elliott and Byron, respectively.

With the race restarting under green with two laps remaining in the second stage period, Larson wasted no time using the fresh tires to his advantage as he rocketed away from Reddick to reassume the lead through the backstretch. Behind, Truex made his way into second place as Reddick was trying to fend off Hamin and Bell for the following lap.

When the second stage period concluded on Lap 250, which marked the halfway point of the overall event, Larson captured his 12th Cup stage victory of the 2024 season and second of the night. Truex followed suit in second ahead of Hamlin, Reddick and Bell while Wallace, Bowman, Briscoe, Blaney and Elliott were scored in the top 10. With nine of the remaining 15 Playoff contenders on the track finishing in the top 10 and racking up a second round of stage points, the remaining Playoff contenders that included Byron, Cindric, Gibbs, Keselowski, Suarez and Logano were mired in 11th, 16th, 18th, 26th, 30th and 32nd, respectively.

With a combined 13 stage points by finishing second and seventh during the event’s first two stage periods, pole-sitter Alex Bowman joined Christopher Bell and Joey Logano as a third Playoff competitor to be guaranteed early automatic passes to the Playoff’s Round of 12.

During the stage break, Reddick, who gained seven points at the second stage’s conclusion, pitted for fresh tires to his No. 45 McDonald’s Toyota Camry XSE while the rest led by Larson remained on the track.

With 240 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced under green as Larson and Truex occupied the front row. At the start, Larson used the outside lane to fend off Truex through the first two turns and the backstretch. With Larson retaining the lead for the proceeding laps ahead of Truex, the latter’s teammates Hamlin and Bell followed suit along with Wallace in the top five while Briscoe challenged Bell for fifth place. With nine Playoff contenders running in the top 10 spots on the track, Larson retained the lead by six-tenths of a second with 230 laps remaining.

With 215 laps remaining, Larson stretched his lead to a second over Truex while non-Playoff contender Wallace was up to third place ahead of a bevy of Playoff contenders that included Hamlin, Briscoe, Bell, Elliott, Blaney and Bowman. With non-Playoff contenders Ross Chastain and Corey LaJoie following suit ahead of Playoff contender Byron, Gibbs was mired in 18th place ahead of Cindric, Allmendinger and Reddick while Keselowski, Logano and Suarez all trailed by a lap down in 28th, 30th and 33rd, respectively.

Down to the final 200 laps of the event, Larson continued to lead by three-tenths of a second over a hard-charging Truex as Wallace, Hamlin, Briscoe, Bell, Elliott, Blaney, Bowman and Chastain remained in the top 10 on the track. Behind, Byron retained 12th place, Gibbs gained only a single spot to 17th place and Cindric was still mired in 19th place ahead of Reddick. As Keselowski, Logano and Suarez continued to trail outside the top-25 mark on the track while not scored on the lead lap category, Larson lapped Suarez’s No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and placed the latter two laps down.

Twenty-five laps later, Larson stretched his advantage to three seconds over Truex as Playoff contenders Briscoe, Hamlin and Elliott followed suit in the top five on the track. Behind, Wallace settled in sixth ahead of Blaney, Bell, Chastain and Bowman as Playoff contenders Byron, Gibbs, Cindric and Reddick were running 13th, 16th, 18th and 21st, respectively. As Keselowski was behind the leaders by a lap in 28th, Logano and Suarez were running 31st and 32nd while scored two laps down.

Three laps later, the caution flew when Corey LaJoie, who was running in 11th place, received contact from the lapped competitor of Josh Berry that got LaJoie loose and veering into the outside wall in Turn 2 as his No. 7 Mattress Warehouse Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 came to a sliding halt with damage towards the inside lane.

During the caution period, the lead lap field led by Larson pitted for service. Following the pit stops, Larson exited pit road first ahead of Truex, Hamlin, Elliott, Blaney, Wallace, Bowman, Bell, Chastain and Byron while Briscoe lost a bevy of spots due to a slow pit service to have the right-front tire changed. Soon after, Truex, who spent the majority of the event running towards the front, was sent to the rear of the field for speeding on pit road.

The start of the following restart period with 163 laps remaining featured Larson rocketing away to retain the lead as teammate Elliott launched his No. 9 LLumar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 into the runner-up spot. Wallace would then follow suit into third place as Hamlin was trying to fend off teammate Bell, Blaney and Byron for fourth place. Hamlin then capitalized on Wallace sliding up the track to retake fourth place as Larson proceeded to lead with 160 laps remaining.

With 150 laps remaining, Larson extended his advantage to a second over teammate Elliott as Hamlin, Bell and Blaney were scored in the top five. Behind, Briscoe, who was trying to rally from his slow pit service, was up to sixth place after he overtook Wallace while Ty Gibbs was up into eighth place ahead of Byron and Bowman.

Fifteen laps later, Larson continued to lead ahead of teammate Elliott while Hamlin was trying to fend off teammate Bell for third place as Briscoe was up into fifth place. Larson would proceed to lead by more than a second over teammate Elliott with 120 laps remaining as Hamlin, Bell and Briscoe remained in the top five ahead of Blaney, Wallace, Gibbs, Bowman and Byron.

Down to the final 100 laps of the event, Larson stretched his advantage to nearly three seconds over teammate Elliott as Hamlin, Bell, Briscoe, Blaney, Wallace, Gibbs, Bowman and McDowell were scored in the top 10 on the track. Behind, Byron dropped to 13th place as he was three spots ahead of Cindric and seven spots ahead of Reddick while Truex was mired in 24th place. Meanwhile, Keselowski was mired in 26th place and trapped a lap down and Logano was two laps down in 29th place while Suarez, who currently held sole possession of the 12th and final transfer spot to the Round of 12 by a mere margin over Gibbs, was running three laps down in 31st place.

Twenty-five laps later, Larson lapped 24th-place Truex while retaining the lead by two seconds over teammate Elliott and Bell. Behind, Hamlin trailed by four seconds in fourth place while Briscoe trailed by five seconds in fifth place.

Another 15 laps later, Larson, who had guaranteed himself into the Playoff’s Round of 12, had his advantage slightly decreased to one-and-a-half seconds over teammate Elliott as Playoff contenders Bell, Hamlin, Briscoe and Blaney followed suit in the top six. Behind, Wallace remained as the highest-running Playoff contender in seventh place ahead of Playoff contenders Gibbs and Bowman while the remaining Playoff contenders that included Byron, Cindric, Reddick, Truex, Keselowski, Logano, Suarez and Burton were mired in 13th, 16th, 20th, 24th, 25th, 29th, 31st and 35th, respectively.

Down to the final 50 laps of the event, Larson stretched his advantage back up to two seconds over teammate Elliott, with eight Playoff contenders occupying the top 10 spots on the track. By then, Brad Keselowski pitted his No. 6 Castrol Edge Ford Mustang Dark Horse under green for fuel, which pinned him three laps from the lead and had his hopes of advancing into the Round of 12 being jeopardized, as Larson lapped Reddick, who was mired in 20th place.

As Larson proceeded to lead by more than two seconds over teammate Elliott with 40 laps remaining, Suarez, who was mired in 30th place despite being three laps down, was currently occupying the 12th and final transfer spot to the Round of 12 by six points over Gibbs, who was strapped in ninth place and unable to navigate past Suarez on the track. With Truex, Keselowski and Burton scored below the cutline, Hamlin and Briscoe were both above the cutline by eight and six points, respectively.

With 30 laps remaining, Larson extended his advantage to three seconds over teammate Elliott and four seconds over Hamlin while Suarez, who remained in 30th place and was three laps down, maintained a nine-point advantage over Gibbs, whose No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry XSE was losing the handling and had dropped to 11th place on the track, for the final transfer spot into the Round of 12.

With Larson adding another second to his advantage as he was now leading by four seconds over teammate Elliott with 20 laps remaining, Suarez maintained his advantage for the final transfer spot into the Round of 12 by 10 points over Gibbs, who was down to 13th place on the track, as Byron, Hamlin and Briscoe were also in position to transfer by 21, 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Down to the final 10 laps of the event, Larson, who lapped Gibbs seven laps earlier, extended his advantage to five seconds over teammate Elliott as only 12 of 37 starters were scored on the lead lap. By then, Gibbs dropped to 15th place and was losing ground to Suarez, who retained 30th place on the track while three laps down, as Suarez, Byron, Hamlin and Briscoe were all still above the cutline over Gibbs, Truex, Keselowski and Burton.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Larson remained as the leader by six seconds over teammate Elliott. With no challengers closing in from behind, Larson was able to smoothly and quickly navigate his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 around the Bristol circuit for a final time before he returned to the frontstretch and claimed his fifth checkered flag of the 2024 Cup Series season.

With the victory, Larson, whose son Owen saluted the fans as the driver took him for a parade victory lap, notched his 28th NASCAR Cup Series career victory in his 359th series’ start, his second at Bristol under the lights and his first since winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past July. The victory was the 12th of the 2024 season for the Chevrolet nameplate and the 10th for Hendrick Motorsports, with the organization notching its fifth victory at the Bristol Night Race feature.

As a result of his Bristol Night Race victory, Larson, who is coming off finishes of 37th and 12th from the first two events of the Playoff’s Round of 16, clinched a berth into the Round of 12 as he continues his pursuit for his second Cup Series championship.

“I’ve had a lot of good cars since I’ve come to Hendrick Motorsports,” Larson said on the frontstretch on USA Network. “That was just great execution all weekend by the team. Practice good. You got to qualify good [and] we did that. [I] Just had a great car. Thanks to the whole No. 5 team. They’re the best in the business. We dominated a lot of races, but we might not close them all out, so it was really good to close one out with this HendrickCars.com Chevy. Just a phenomenal car. [I] Could kind of manage my stuff and then really pass some cars there at the end.”

As an added bonus, Larson set a record for the most laps led by a Hendrick Motorsports competitor in a race at 462. The total laps Larson led are the most recorded by a Bristol Cup race winner since the late Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough led 496 laps in April 1977.

“That’s pretty awesome,” Larson said of his record feat. “There’s been some legendary Hall of Famers [who have] raced for Hendrick Motorsports. We’ve all grown up watching Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson dominate. Pretty cool to add my name up to another record at Hendrick Motorsports. Just very fortunate to be with that group. It’s so much fun and especially racing in front of you fans under the lights at Bristol. This is my favorite track and I hope you guys enjoyed that race there and enjoyed the methodical lap traffic run.”

Teammate Chase Elliott, who came into Bristol with a 30-point cushion, also transferred into the Round of 12 by finishing second while Bubba Wallace, who inked a multiyear contract extension to remain at 23XI Racing, capped off a stellar night as a non-Playoff contender by finishing third. Playoff contenders Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell finished in the top five as both also transferred into the Round of 12.

Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain completed the top 10 spots on the track as all were also the final five set of competitors to finish on the lead lap.

Larson, Elliott, Hamlin and Bell join Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez as the 12 competitors who transfer into the Playoff’s Round of 12. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs was the first competitor to be eliminated from the Playoffs as he missed the cutline by 11 points and teammate Martin Truex Jr. was also unable to recover from his late pit road speeding penalty. By being eliminated from the Playoffs, Truex, the 2017 Cup Series champion, will not battle for a championship in his final full-time racing season. Brad Keselowski and Harrison Burton were also eliminated from Playoff contention.

There were eight lead changes for four different leaders. The race featured five cautions for 36 laps.

Results.

1. Kyle Larson, 462 laps led, Stages 1 & 2 winner

2. Chase Elliott

3. Bubba Wallace, one lap led

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Christopher Bell

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Ryan Preece

8. Chase Briscoe

9. Alex Bowman, 34 laps led

10. Ross Chastain

11. Michael McDowell, one lap down

12. Noah Gragson, one lap down

13. Austin Cindric, one lap down

14. Chris Buescher, one lap down

15. Ty Gibbs, one lap down

16. Zane Smith, one lap down

17. William Byron, one lap down

18. Carson Hocevar, one lap down

19. Daniel Hemric, one lap down

20. Tyler Reddick, one lap down, three laps led

21. Austin Dillon, one lap down

22. Justin Haley, one lap down

23. AJ Allmendinger, one lap down

24. Martin Truex Jr., one lap down

25. Kyle Busch, two laps down

26. Brad Keselowski, three laps down

27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., three laps down

28. Joey Logano, four laps down

29. Josh Berry, four laps down

30. Erik Jones, four laps down

31. Daniel Suarez, four laps down

32. Todd Gilliland, four laps down

33. John Hunter Nemechek, nine laps down

34. Josh Bilicki, 33 laps down

35. Harrison Burton, 78 laps down

36. Corey LaJoie – OUT, Accident

37. Kaz Grala – OUT, Steering

*Bold indicates Playoff contenders

Playoff standings

1. Joey Logano – Advanced

2. Kyle Larson – Advanced

3. Christopher Bell – Advanced

4. Alex Bowman – Advanced

5. Chase Elliott – Advanced

6. Austin Cindric – Advanced

7. Ryan Blaney – Advanced

8. Tyler Reddick – Advanced

9. William Byron – Advanced

10. Denny Hamlin – Advanced

11. Chase Briscoe – Advanced

12. Daniel Suarez – Advanced

13. Ty Gibbs – Eliminated

14. Martin Truex Jr. – Eliminated

15. Brad Keselowski – Eliminated

16. Harrison Burton – Eliminated

The Round of 12 in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is set to occur next Sunday, September 29, at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. The event’s broadcast time is slated to occur at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.