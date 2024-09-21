RCR NXS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Enter Playoffs with Momentum after Strong Run at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 4th

Start: 10th

Points: 6th

“We had a fast No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway. Our car fired off well and we were able to drive up to second by the end of Stage 1. Danny Stockman (crew chief) made good changes to the car each stop and our pit crew was solid all night. Mid-race our car started to get tight in the center of the corner and I was losing time into Turn 1. On our next pit stop at the end of Stage 2, we put the changes back into the car that we started the race with, and our Chevrolet came to life. I could run the bottom all night where our car was the strongest. We gained stage points tonight and I feel confident going into the Playoffs. I’m very proud of the effort from our Richard Childress Racing team and look forward to Kansas Speedway next weekend.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Grind for Top-15 Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 14th

Start: 17th

Points: 3rd

“The NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season is done and from this point forward, every lap and every race counts. Our No. 21 team has to put our best foot forward each and every week in order to compete for the championship in November. I’m confident in our employees at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines, but our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet wasn’t very good tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway. We started the race loose on entry and once we got the entry fixed, the middle became too tight. Just couldn’t move the car around like we needed to race for the win. It’s nice to have bonus points entering the Playoffs, but we learned last year to never be too satisfied with how many Playoff points we have. We missed the Championship 4 by so few points even with winning the regular season championship. We will be prepared for Kansas Speedway next weekend and hopefully start the Playoffs on the right foot.” -Austin Hill