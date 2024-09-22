Keselowski Finishes 26th at Bristol, Falls out of NASCAR Playoffs

Buescher Leads RFK with 14th-Place Finish

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 21, 2024) – Brad Keselowski finished 26th Saturday in the Bristol Night Race and did not advance to the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Chris Buescher led the RFK contingent with a 14th-place result in the Fastenal Ford.

“Yeah, it was just a long night,” Keselowski said. “We ran the best we could, we just didn’t have any pace. We lost a lap early and that’s kind of what we had. There was no attrition to the race and tires didn’t fall off and we didn’t have the pace.”

6 Recap

Keselowski qualified 23rd in Friday’s single-car session. Just three yellow flags flew all night, meaning track position was at a premium throughout the 500-lap race.

He finished 27th to end the first stage as teams ran the entire length – 125 laps – on the same set of tires, a drastic and puzzling scenario compared to the spring race.

From there, he needed to gain a lap back to the leaders, and it took until midway through the third stage to do so. He took the wave around under caution at lap 329, but the race went green from there, eliminating any potential comeback through the field.

17 Recap

Buescher began the day from the 17th spot and methodically worked his way into the top-15. He was scored 20th by lap 125 to end stage one, and didn’t move much in the second stage to earn the same finish.

He began the third segment in 19th and fought his way forward in the final green-flag run of 163 laps to earn the 14th-place result.

