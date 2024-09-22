Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Carolina Nationals Post-Race Report – 09.22.24

Antron Brown claims second straight victory to start Countdown to the Championship

Toyota now has 15 victories in last 17 Top Fuel races

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 22, 2024) – Antron Brown captured his fifth win of the 2024 season and his second straight to begin the Countdown to the Championship by taking home the Wally Trophy in the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway. Brown now has 79 wins in his historic NHRA career and 63 in Top Fuel, which puts him second all-time in Top Fuel history. He now holds the category points lead heading to St. Louis next weekend.

The triumph for Brown is also Toyota’s 15th Top Fuel win in the last 17 races, and by him making the finals on Sunday, Toyota has now reached 39 consecutive NHRA event final rounds in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car.

Brown defeated Toyota teammate, Doug Kalitta, in the semifinals, as well as Steve and Billy Torrence on his way to victory today. Justin Ashley and Shawn Langdon were the other Toyota dragsters to advance out of round one, both falling in the second round.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps advanced to the second round in his NAPA Auto Care GR Supra Funny Car but fell in the quarterfinals. Alexis DeJoria and J.R. Todd were both eliminated in round one on Sunday.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis for the Midwest Nationals next weekend, with eliminations next Sunday, September 29.

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W (3.829 – holeshot) v. S. Torrence (3.817) W (3.869) v. B. Torrence (3.892) W (3.873) v. D. Kalitta (3.876) W (3.848) v. D. Foley (3.862) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.894) v. T. Stewart (4.299) W (3.905) v. S. Langdon (4.364) L (3.876) v. A. Brown (3.873) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.775) v. J. Hart (4.923) L (4.364) v. D. Kalitta (3.775) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (4.498 – holeshot) v. D. Foley (4.411) L (5.203) v. D. Foley (4.709) Billy Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.884) v. S. Reed (6.993) L (3.892) v. A. Brown (3.869) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (3.817) v. A. Brown (3.829 – holeshot)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Army Tribute Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W (3.933) v. C. Green (7.770) L (6.772) v. A. Prock (4.029) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (3.945) v. D. Wilkerson (3.984 – holeshot) Alexis DeJoria Bandero CaféToyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (4.994) v. A. Prock (3.965)

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

TF Final Result: Winner

Describe this win and how you’re feeling so far in the Countdown.

“I feel like we have some momentum going our way and we’re just finding ourselves in the right situation and we’re capitalizing on it. We’re doing the right things at the right time, and no matter what blows come our way, as we’ve had some struggles, I see Brian (Corradi, co-crew chief), Mark (Oswald, co-crew chief), Brad (Mason, car chief) and these Matco Tools guys make the car do what they want it to do. And we’re really, really close to where we need to be, but the good part is, we’re working and we’re getting better and we’re in the right spot, in the right time, to capitalize to make the runs we need to make to win the rounds and that’s the main thing. Our guys know how to race and I’m super proud, super blessed to be on this team and to bring these wins home means something, but the work is not done yet. Not at all. We have to keep going until the job’s finished.”

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Semifinalist

Take us through your day here in Charlotte.

“It was nice to go a couple rounds today. We were right there in the semifinals, it was really close, but we came up a little bit short. We’re figuring out a hot-track tune-up, and I think the guys are doing a good job figuring it out for Mac Tools, Revchem, Toyota, SealMaster and all the great people who help is make all this happen.”

