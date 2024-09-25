NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Kansas Speedway and Playoff Updates

All times are Eastern.

NASCAR travels to Kansas Speedway this weekend with a full schedule of competition.

The ARCA Menards Series will headline Friday’s events with the Reese’s 150 at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by the Craftsman Truck Series Kubota Tractor 200 at 8:30 p.m., the last race in the series Round of 10.

The Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 is the featured race on Saturday and the first event in the series Round of 12.

The Cup Series will close out the weekend with the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET as their Round of 12 begins.

Friday, Sept. 27

1:10 p.m.: ARCA Practice

2:10 p.m.: ARC Qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2

4 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

5:30 p.m.: ARCA Reese’s 150 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series Kubota Tractor 200 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR Press Pass: Post Truck Series Race

Saturday, Sept. 28

11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Practice – NBC Sports App

11:35 a.m.: Xfinity Qualifying – NBC Sports App

1:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

1:45 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

NASCAR Press Pass: Post Cup Series Qualifying

4:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

NASCAR Press Pass: Post Xfinity Series Race

Sunday, Sept. 29

3 p.m.: Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

USA/MRN/ SiriusXM/ NBC Sports App

NASCAR Press Pass: Post Cup Series Race

Playoff Standings:

Kyle Larson won the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway and advanced to the Round of 12 in the Playoffs, along with Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Daniel, Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe.

Harrison Burton, Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski were eliminated from the Playoffs.

Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 (Kansas, Talladega, Charlotte)

Kyle Larson +39

Christopher Bell +24

Tyler Reddick +20

William Byron +14

Ryan Blaney +11

Denny Hamlin +7

Chase Elliott +6

Joey Logano +4

Austin Cindric -4

Daniel Suarez -6

Alex Bowman -7

Chase Briscoe -7

Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 (Kansas, Talladega, Charlotte)

Justin Allgaier +27

Cole Custer +21

Austin Hill +18

Chandler Smith +17

Shane van Gisbergen +10

Jesse Love +6

Sam Mayer +4

Riley Herbst +3

Sheldon Creed -3

AJ Allmendinger -4

Sammy Smith -9

Parker Kligerman -12

Truck Series Playoffs Round of 10 (Milwaukee Mile, Bristol, Kansas)

Christian Eckes +95

Corey Heim +80

Nicholas Sanchez +63

Ty Majeski +58

Rajah Caruth +35

Tyler Ankrum +25

Taylor Gray +23

Grant Enfinger +7

Daniel Dye -7

Ben Rhodes -12