MATT SMITH TAKES OVER PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE POINTS LEAD, LOOKS TO CONTINUE MOMENTUM IN ST. LOUIS

Pro Stock’s Greg Anderson is hopeful for more success at NHRA Midwest Nationals

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 26, 2024) – For the first time in the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, the Pro Stock Motorcycle class has a new points leader. That rider is none other than six-time champion Matt Smith and as the series heads to St. Louis for this weekend’s 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway, Smith will look to extend that points lead in hopes of earning his seventh world title.

Smith, rider of the Denso Auto Parts Buell, took over the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle points lead from reigning champion Gaige Herrera following his win last weekend at the NHRA Carolina Nationals. As Smith and the rest of the riders set their sights on the halfway mark of the playoffs in St. Louis, he’ll be ready to carry his momentum into the third race of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship.

“I feel good about St. Louis,” Smith said. “I’ve won that race a lot and I think we have good momentum. We have to get a couple of our other bikes running better in our camp, to help out and get up here in the points, too. I think St. Louis is going to be hard. We’re in a dog fight. We all know that the Vance & Hines group is tough. I think you’ll see them step their stuff up a little bit more come St. Louis.”

Last season, Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all collected wins in St. Louis and this year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage airing at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 29. It is the 17th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and finishes off a stretch of three straight race weekends to open the Countdown to the Championship.

Smith has five wins at World Wide Technology, which is the most in PSM history at the fan-favorite facility. He has two wins on the season, including his victory last week as well as in Sonoma earlier this summer. With Herrera just 25 points back and rookie Richard Gadson only 27 points behind, Smith will need to continue to turn on win lights if he wants to extend his lead in his run to Pro Stock Motorcycle history.

“I like being under pressure,” said Smith. “It doesn’t matter what you do in the regular season, you have to be good the last six races. I’ve always been pretty good the last six races and that’s how you win championships and that’s how I will continue to race.

“You have to put your best foot forward. A lot of times you test a lot of stuff during the regular season, but we stepped up when we needed to in Sonoma and stepped up in Charlotte and we’re going to go to St. Louis and try to step up a little bit more. Everything is looking really promising and if we can find a little bit more power, I think we’ll be really good.”

Pro Stock’s Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, has two wins on the 2024 season at Phoenix and the Charlotte spring race. He has back-to-back semifinal appearances in the Countdown but knows he will need to continue to win rounds in order to stay in contention for his sixth NHRA world championship.

Dallas Glenn took over the points lead in Charlotte with his fourth win of the year, but it’s a tight group among the top four. Aaron Stanfield, who has five wins in 2024, is just eight points back, while defending world champion Erica Enders and Anderson trail by 53 and 74 points, respectively.

“Charlotte was a good weekend for us,” said Anderson. “On Sunday, our KB Titan cars were the best, and we were able to capitalize on that and put one of them in the winner’s circle (Glenn). I fully believe that we can carry that momentum on to St. Louis.

“This is the most exciting time of the year in NHRA drag racing, across the board, and it’s the most pressure-packed of all – just how we like it. Everyone in this camp works darn hard all year long, and every one of us are pulling the rope in the same direction. This team was built to win races and championships, and I absolutely believe I have a great shot this year. It feels good to be in the game with the HendrickCars.com Chevy, and I’m thrilled that we get to head right to St. Louis and keep working toward the goal.”

Former Top Fuel champion Antron Brown currently leads the points, thanks to his back-to-back Countdown wins. Justin Ashley, who has three wins on the season, trails Brown by 53 points while former champion Shawn Langdon is third. Reigning world champion Doug Kalitta is fourth and Millican is fifth thanks to his win at the U.S. Nationals.

In Funny Car, Hagan will try for his second straight St. Louis win in hopes of trying to track down points leader Austin Prock, who has won three straight races. Others to watch include Jack Beckman, who is driving for John Force, Bob Tasca III, J.R. Todd, Ron Capps and rookie Daniel Wilkerson.

The NHRA Midwest Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, Holley EFI Factory X and Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown. It is the penultimate race in Pro Mod’s “Road to the Championship” and the final race of the season in Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown. The ET Racing Showcase, Jr. Arch Shootout, Budweiser Challenge, high school challenge and Jr. Dragster Shootout will all take place during the weekend as well.

Fans will be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at World Wide Technology Raceway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the St. Louis event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food, and fun.

NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12 and 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 27, and the final two rounds on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 29. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 27 and 2 p.m. ET on Sunday Sept. 29, with eliminations starting at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday.

Tickets may be purchased at the WWTR ticket office, by phone at (618) 215-8888, or online at www.wwtraceway.com. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information on NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

Top Fuel

Antron Brown, 2,292 Justin Ashley, 2,239 Shawn Langdon, 2,230 Doug Kalitta, 2,225 Clay Millican, 2,174 Steve Torrence, 2,162 Tony Schumacher, 2,119 Tony Stewart,2,118 Brittany Force, 2,114 Billy Torrence, 2,082

Funny Car

Austin Prock, 2,370 Bob Tasca III, 2,241 John Force, 2,234 Matt Hagan, 2,217 Ron Capps, 2,163 J.R. Todd, 2,160 Alexis DeJoria, 2,113 Daniel Wilkerson, 2,108 Blake Alexander, 2,103

10.Chad Green, 2,100

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, 2,317 Aaron Stanfield, 2,309 Erica Enders, 2,264 Greg Anderson, 2,243 Jeg Coughlin, 2,151 Cristian Cuadra, 2,125 Jerry Tucker, 2,118 Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,111 Matt Hartford, 2,088 Eric Latino, 2,074

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Matt Smith, 2,308 Gaige Herrera, 2,283 Richard Gadson, 2,281 Hector Arana Jr, 2,193 Chase Van Sant, 2,154 John Hall, 2,152 Angie Smith, 2,149 Jianna Evaristo, 2,137 Steve Johnson, 2,095 Chris Bostick, 2,064

