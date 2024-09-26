NHRA AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

MADISON, ILLINOIS

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & STATS

SEPT. 27-29, 2024

CHEVROLET HEADS TO NHRA’S MIDWEST NATIONALS HOLDING CHAMPIONSHIP POINT LEADS IN FUNNY CAR, PRO STOCK, AND FLEXJET FACTORY STOCK SHOWDOWN

Notes:

Team Chevy next heads west in the Countdown to the Championship to World Wide Technology Raceway for the NHRA Midwest Nationals Sept. 27-29.

Austin Prock, driver of the AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, leads the point standings by 129 over Bob Tasca, III in second heading into the NHRA Midwest Nationals this weekend after capturing his seventh win in 16 races so far this season at Charlotte 2, as well his third victory in a row and going two-for-two in the Countdown.

Driving the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car on behalf of 16-time champion John Force, Jack Beckman, a two-time champion himself, enters World Wide Technology Raceway third in the points standings 136 back from teammate Prock.

Qualifying in the No. 1 position heading into race day for the third time this season at Charlotte 2, Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, enters the weekend looking for redemption and continuing to build on progress made to return to the Winner’s Circle.

In a tight battle in Pro Stock, Dallas Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro SS, reclaimed the points lead after his win at his home race in Charlotte, leading by just eight points over Aaron Stanfield in second and 53 points over Erica Enders in third.

The FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown Chevrolet COPO Camaro competitors return to action in their season finale event at World Wide Technology Raceway, with Chevrolet currently leading and holding second. David Janac sits first over Stephen Bell, separated by 26 points heading into the NHRA Midwest Nationals.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE AAA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“Ready to get back into the seat of our Cornwell Camaro SS. We’ve got some good momentum going so that always makes a race week exciting! Love going to St. Louis. It’s a close one to home, and Chris Blair always puts on a great show (at World Wide Technology Raceway).”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“Charlotte represented a bit of a dichotomy for our PEAK team. We had another solid weekend and won rounds, yet we felt we underachieved. We gained points towards moving into second place in the points, yet we fell further behind the leader, teammate Austin Prock. Our mission, winning the Championship for John Force, is becoming more clearly defined. It entails continually improving not just our car’s performance, but also my driving skills. All of us are up for the challenge and planning to showcase that this weekend in St Louis. This PEAK Chevy team has earned bonus points in eight straight qualifying runs, and 11 of the last 13, which is unprecedented. That kind of consistency surely will translate into race wins soon.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“I can’t believe we are heading to St. Louis and race number three in this countdown. We are coming off a No. 1 Qualifier in Charlotte, and I’m confident that we can build off of it. World Wide Tech Raceway will bring much cooler temperatures than what we’ve had in recent events and this David Grubnic-run team runs well in those conditions. Our focus remains one run at a time. We need to qualify in the top five to pick up some points on Friday and Saturday. This Monster Energy Chevy team has worked incredibly hard and remains focused on getting back in the Winner’s Circle this weekend.”

How to Watch:

The NHRA Midwest Nationals from World Wide Technology Raceway air first with Friday qualifying on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sunday sees Saturday’s qualifying air at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Finals at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,468: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time). (Eight round wins and one runner-up have been captured by Jack Beckman in Brainerd, Indianapolis, and Reading while racing on behalf of Force who is currently recovering from an on-track incident).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 633.

167: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

168: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

88: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

49: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh-consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

26: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.