CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE IN CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD SERIES STILL LOADED WITH CONTENDERS IN ST. LOUIS

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 27, 2024) – Two races remain in the 2024 season in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ and there’s still plenty on the line heading to St. Louis as part of this weekend’s NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway.

It is the ninth of 10 races during the 2024 season and the third of four events in the “Road to the Championship,” with several top drivers still alive in the title chase. This weekend’s event in St. Louis is powered by both M&M Transmissions and Jerry Bickel Race Cars, and another huge field will entertain fans in St. Louis as the Pro Mod season hits a thrilling point.

A wild weekend in Charlotte included a first-time winner in Travis Harvey, as he filled in for former world champion Khalid Al Balooshi, sending the veteran to second in points in the process. Al Balooshi now trails Ken Quartuccio by just 19 points, with a flurry of additional contenders still racing for the championship.

A number of top teams, including Bahrain 1 Racing, Scott Tidwell Racing, Team Shelton Motorsports and title contender Jose Gonzalez, are M&M Transmission customers, with the company thrilled to be part of such an important race weekend at their home facility.

“St Louis is our home track, so it was a natural decision to support our NHRA Pro Mod racers and customers,” said Mark Micke, M&M Transmission Owner and CEO. “Our on-track maintenance services are an extension of our beliefs of delivering reliability and performance to enable the quickest and fastest doorslammers in the world to win and set records.”

Jordan Lazic won last year in St. Louis and, like Harvey in Charlotte, did so in his first career start. Lazic is currently seventh in points, 65 out of first, showcasing the number of standouts still in title contention. Former world champs Kris Thorne and Gonzalez are 38 and 45 points behind, respectively, while Kevin Rivenbark rounds out the top five, trailing Quartuccio by 46 points.

Justin Bond is just 48 points out of first, while other standouts in St. Louis include Charlotte runner-up Dmitry Samorukov, reigning world champion Mike Castellana, Billy Banaka, Mason Wright, J.R. Gray and Michael Stavrinos.

Rain wiped out qualifying on Friday in St. Louis, meaning the NHRA Pro Mod drivers will get two shots at the track on Saturday, with qualifying times set for 11:15 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. CT in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+. The first round of eliminations is slated for 9:05 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Tickets may be purchased at the WWTR ticket office, by phone at (618) 215-8888, or online at www.wwtraceway.com. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information on NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

