Cole Custer’s Runner-Up Finish Leads Ford in Xfinity Series Playoff Opener

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Lottery 300 | Kansas Speedway

Saturday, September 28, 2024

UNOFFICIAL FORD FINISHING RESULTS

2nd – Cole Custer

10th – Riley Herbst

14th – Matt DiBenedetto

20th – JJ Yeley

24th – Kyle Sieg

28th – Blaine Perkins

33rd – Logan Bearden

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 CW on NXT Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 2nd)

CAN YOU PUT A BOW AROUND THOSE LAST FEW LAPS AND THE CONVERSATION JUST NOW WITH CHANDLER SMITH?

“Yeah, I am just sick of getting cleared and him just driving me into the fence. He didn’t have me clear and just drove me into the fence. It is just a joke. I told him that if he is going to race me like a clown, I am going to race him like a clown. It is a joke that people race like that. He was going for the win, but he is going to have it coming back to him now. That is his problem. I can’t tell everybody enough about our car. Our car was awesome. NXT and CW on it and Ford Performance. It was a really fast car. I think we should have had the win, we just burned our stuff up getting back by him.”

HOW MUCH DID YOU USE UP YOUR CAR GOING HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH THE 81?

“Yeah, it killed us. It definitely burned our stuff up trying to get by him. It really made me mad when he put us in the fence on that restart. He is going to pay the consequences for that and I am going to race him how he races me. At the end of the day I just can’t say enough about our team and this car. I think we could have gone back-to-back really easily if things had fallen our way. We will move on to Talladega. I am sure points wise we are pretty good. We will keep chugging along.”

IT SEEMED THAT CHANDLER WANTED TO TALK TO YOU, AND YOU WAVED HIM OFF:

“No. They are going to pay for their consequences. Everyone always wants to talk afterward but at the end of the day, he put me into the fence and he is going to pay for it.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 10th)

YOU AND AUSTIN HILL HAD WORDS AFTER THE RACE, WHAT WAS THAT ABOUT?

“He just apologized because he was in the wrong. It is just frustrating because I feel out of everyone in the garage me and Austin race each other really hard but really clean. We make it difficult on each other but we have fun doing it. We don’t lay fenders. But I feel like he slipped and got into my left rear and spun us out. That was a frustrating day. I don’t think we were a top three car but could have held our own in fifth. We were there coming to the second stage but lost all that track position and once you lose that it is really tough to get it back. We managed to finish 10th. Not what we wanted in the first race of the first round but we have two more races to go race hard and get this Monster Energy car locked into the next round.”

THE CONVERSATION BETWEEN YOU AND AUSTIN WAS RATHER LENGTHY. DO YOU FEEL IT WAS PRODUCTIVE?

﻿“Yeah, it was really civil. We have raced each other for a lot of years and we are very respectful of each other and I told him there is no reason for me to go wrecking race cars. That isn’t going to do the 98 team or the 21 team any good. I was just frustrated and disappointed because of how well we usually race together. There at the end he just slipped up and spun us out.”