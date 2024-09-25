JR Motorsports — NXS Kansas Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval)

NXS RACE – Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 3:00 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 – QPS Employment Group Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 26

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 11

Laps Led: 192

Avg. Finish: 18.4

Points: 7th

Sam Mayer heads to Kansas Motor Speedway for the first race in the Round of 12 of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

In three previous starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, Mayer has earned two hard-fought top-10s, with his best of eighth coming at this event in 2021.

In 19 starts on tracks measuring 1.5 miles in length, the young driver has tallied two victories (Texas 2024, Homestead-Miami 2023), eight top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet welcomes back returning partner QPS Employment Group for Saturday’s Round of 12 opener.

Sam Mayer

“First race of the playoffs and I just can’t thank Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and this No. 1 JR Motorsports team enough for all they have done this year to help get us in contention for a championship. Kansas was tough for us last year but I know the momentum we have coming off a solid finish last week and I have no doubt we will be up front when it counts and be able to fight for another top-five or even better, a victory.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 26

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 15

Laps Led: 649

Avg. Finish: 13.9

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier kicks off the opening race of the NXS Playoffs as the top seed in the Round of 12, 27 points above the cutline.

In 14 career NXS starts at Kansas, Allgaier has scored four top fives, 10 top 10s and a best finish of second, coming in this event in 2022.

This season on 1.5-mile tracks, Allgaier has scored a best finish of third, coming at Texas Motor Speedway in April.

Overall, in his NXS career on tracks between 1 and 2 miles in length, the Illinois native has amassed a combined total of 13 wins, 79 top fives and 150 top 10s in 241 starts.

Justin Allgaier

“We’re ready to get these playoffs started on a high note. Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this BRANDT Professional Agriculture team have worked their tails off all season long to get us in this position, and we just need to go out now and continue to execute so that we can move on through these playoffs. We have been fast at Kansas over the last couple of years, which gives me confidence that we will be just as strong on Saturday in a great position to move on to the next round.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 TMC Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 26

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 13

Laps Led: 55

Avg. Finish: 15.3

Points: 11th

Sammy Smith enters the Round of 12 in the NXS Playoffs as the 11th seed, 9 points below the cutline with three races remaining in the round.

On tracks up to 1.5 miles in length, Smith has 38 starts in the NXS. In those starts, he has tallied one win (Phoenix 2023), eight top-fives and 23 top 10s.

Smith scored his best finish of eighth at Kansas in 2022.

TMC Transportation will share the TV panel at Kansas with ProWood. They’re the leading manufacturer-distributor of lumber and building materials. With rigorous quality, advanced science, and a passion for wood, ProWood is driven to help all.

Sammy Smith

“My JR Motorsports crew and I have fought relentlessly to make it to the playoffs, and I know that this group is ready to give it all we have. I’m excited to go out there and compete for a championship.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Schultz Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 26

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 7

Laps Led: 30

Avg. Finish: 19.7

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones returns to Kansas this weekend looking for his his third win at the 1.5-mile oval after finishing in the runner-up position in this event last year.

In nine career NXS starts at Kansas, Jones has four top fives and six top 10s, in addition to the victory in back-to-back years during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The 27-year-old Georgia native has also made five starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series recording one top-five and three top-10s.

Schultz, a household favorite for lawn and garden products will adorn the hood of Jones’ car for the first time this season.

Brandon Jones

“Kansas has been good to us in the past, so I am looking forward to getting back there this weekend. We had some speed in Bristol and I am confident this No. 9 team will put together another fast race car. We may not be racing for a championship, but we have been putting in the work to make sure we are battling for the lead when it counts to finish one spot better than we did last year.”

Connor Zilisch

No. 88 KOA / RTIC Chevrolet

Zilisch 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 1

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 45

Avg. Finish: 1

Points: N/A

Connor Zilisch heads to Kansas this weekend looking to make it two wins in a row to open his NXS career. The young driver won in his series debut Sept. 14 at Watkins Glen International.

Zilisch led 45 of the 90 laps at The Glen on the way to victory, giving crew chief Andrew Overstreet his first triumph atop the pit box as well.

On oval tracks measuring 1 mile or more, Zilisch has won twice in the ARCA Menards Series, taking the top spot at Dover International Speedway and Michigan International Speedway. He also posted a second-place run at the Milwaukee Mile.

Zilisch will have KOA, a first-time partner for JRM, on the No. 88 Camero this weekend along with RTIC Outdoors.

Connor Zilisch

“Winning at Watkins Glen was incredible, especially for the first time out. Racing this weekend at Kansas is a different feeling, but we’ve had a lot of success on oval tracks in the ARCA Menards Series and Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) has had great finishes so far this year on the ovals. I’m looking forward to taking this KOA/RTIC Chevrolet as far forward as we can get it this weekend in Kansas.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Kansas Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Kansas Speedway a combined 56 times in the NXS since its first trip there in 2006. In those starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, the organization has recorded one win, 16 top-fives and 34 top-10s, with an average finish of 13.1.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones and Connor Zilisch will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.