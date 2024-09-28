Ty Dillon Returns to Full-Time NASCAR Cup Series Competition with Kaulig Racing in 2025

Kaulig Racing to Acquire No. 10 Entry Starting in 2025

LEXINGTON, N.C. (September 28, 2024) – Kaulig Racing announced today that Ty Dillon will drive the team’s No.10 Camaro ZL1 in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season. The team will release the rights to the No. 31 at the conclusion of the 2024 season and acquire the No. 10 for the 2025 season.

“We’re excited to be able to acquire the rights of the No. 10 for the 2025 Cup Series season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “When we decided to move to the Cup series, the number was not available, so we are looking forward to having familiarity and synergy across both series with the Nos. 10 and 16.”

Dillon, who has made 244-total NCS starts, competed full-time for six seasons in the series between 2017 and 2023. Most notably, Dillon competed at Germain Racing for four seasons, before the team ceased operations following the 2020 season. Kaulig Racing went on to purchase the building, renovate it, and currently operates out of the building.

“I am incredibly grateful for another opportunity to run full-time in the Cup Series, and to be able to do it with the men and women at Kaulig Racing means a lot to me personally,” said Dillon. “They gave me a chance this year to go out and prove myself in a handful of starts. The team and I were able to connect early on and we put together a few strong runs in the No. 16. I’m really looking forward to what 2025 brings with this team. We have a bright future ahead of us and we’re going to give it our all each and every race next season.”

Dillon is currently competing in a part-time schedule for Kaulig Racing in the team’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1, finishing in the top 20 in two of his four starts for the team.

“Ty has done a really great job for us this year in our No. 16 car, competing in a limited schedule,” said team owner, Matt Kaulig. “He has been consistent each time he gets in the car and has really helped our program grow this season. We think he will be instrumental in continuing our Cup program in alliance with Richard Childress Racing.”

Dillon will compete in his final NCS race of the season with Kaulig Racing this weekend at Kansas Speedway, before taking over the No. 10 Camaro ZL1 in 2025. Information regarding partnerships for 2025 will be announced at a later date.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.