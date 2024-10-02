Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Talladega Superspeedway

Race Notes

Talladega Superspeedway

YellaWood 500

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 6 at 2:00PM EDT

NBC | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 13 NCS starts at Talladega Superspeedway.

The team has earned three top-10 finishes and led 16 laps at Talladega.

So far in the 2024 season, Kaulig Racing has earned one runner-up finish, eight top 10s, 21 top 20s and led 54 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 13 Strive Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 20 NCS starts at Talladega Superspeedway. He has led 11 laps and earned one top five and three top-10 finishes.

Allmendinger has made 13 NCS starts in the 2024 season and has earned three top-10 finishes and led 13 laps.

“It’s always great to bring a new sponsor into the sport and we’re excited to show Strive what NASCAR racing is all about. We’re not racing for points in the No. 13 Chevy, so we can have the mentality of taking whatever strategy we need to have a shot at the win.” – AJ Allmendinger on Talladega Superspeedway

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 WeatherTech Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen will pilot the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for the ninth time this season, his second at Talladega Superspeedway.

At Talladega in the spring, Van Gisbergen started 17th and finished 28th, while leading three laps in his first superspeedway race in the Cup car.

Van Gisbergen’s best result of the season came at Watkins Glen International, where he earned a runner-up finish.

The New Zealand native will carry the white-and-red WeatherTech livery this weekend at Talladega. For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. More information can be found at weathertech.com.

“Talladega in the Cup car this weekend is going to be epic! I raced there for the first time earlier this season, and it was really cool to get the feel for superspeedway racing, we even led a couple laps which was awesome. It will still be a challenge for me as I continue to learn on the ovals, but I know what to expect a little more heading into Sunday. Excited to see how my WeatherTech Chevy stacks up with the rest of the field and hoping for a solid result this weekend.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Talladega Superspeedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made five NCS starts at Talladega Superspeedway and has earned one top five and two top-10 finishes.

Hemric led eight laps in the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this year and finished ninth.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned four top 10s, 11 top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps.

Hemric has currently completed more laps than any other driver in the 2024 season with 8,053 of 8,094 laps completed (99.5%).

“Talladega is a place where we feel we have an equal opportunity to go out and win. Kaulig Racing always brings strong superspeedway cars, and we have shown speed at each of those races this year. Hopefully we have a strong showing in our No. 31 Cirkul Chevy.” – Daniel Hemric on Talladega Superspeedway

Race Details

Talladega Superspeedway

United Rentals 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 5 at 4:00PM EDT

The CW | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 29 starts at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS, earning four wins, nine top fives and 16 top-10 finishes.

The team won three-straight NXS races at Talladega from 2020 to 2021. Justin Haley swept both events in 2020, and Jeb Burton won the spring race in 2021.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 11 top fives, 29 top-10 finishes and led 223 laps.

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made 10 starts in the NXS at Talladega Superspeedway. He has recorded three top-10 finishes there, which includes a seventh-place result in 2020.

Williams was in contention for the win late in the series’ first trip to the track in 2024, restarting on the outside of the front row for the race’s first overtime restart. He was clipped in the left rear heading into turn one, causing him to lose control of the No. 11 and relegating him to finish in 20th.

Williams sits 17th in the NXS points standings with four top 10s and 14 laps led.

“We’ve got a really great superspeedway program at Kaulig Racing, and it almost ended up with us in victory lane last time we were here. I still think about that finish, what I could’ve done different at the end there, but hopefully, we can make up for it this time around.” – Josh Williams on Talladega Superspeedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made seven NXS starts at Talladega Superspeedway with Kaulig Racing. He has earned one win, three top fives and four top-10 finishes. Allmendinger has led 36 laps and has an average finish of 13.7.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned five top fives, 14 top-10 finishes and led 116 laps. Allmendinger is currently scored 10th in playoff standings.

“Talladega is a great opportunity to gain some points and have a shot at a win. Our superspeedway package has been really good the second half of the year so I’m looking forward to the challenge of trying to win at Talladega for the second time.” AJ Allmendinger on Talladega Superspeedway

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen and the No. 97 WeatherTech team head to Talladega Superspeedway for his second-career NXS start on the 2.66-mile tri-oval track.

Last weekend in Kansas, Van Gisbergen earned his ninth top-10 finish of his rookie season.

With Van Gisbergen’s eighth-place finish in Kansas, he is currently sixth in the playoff standings.

The New Zealand native will carry the white-and-red WeatherTech livery this weekend at Talladega. For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. More information can be found at weathertech.com.

“I’m excited to get back to Talladega this weekend and see how much we have improved as a team. In the spring, we had such a strong run until the overtime restarts when we ran out of gas, but we learned every lap and improved. Talladega is an iconic place, and I hope we can keep my WeatherTech Chevy up front and can be there for a great result at the end.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Talladega Superspeedway



