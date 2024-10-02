Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 10.02.24

This Week in Motorsports: September 30 – October 4, 2024

NCS/NXS/NCTS: Talladega Superspeedway – Oct. 4-6

ARCA: Toledo Speedway – Oct. 5

PLANO, Texas (Oct. 2, 2024) – NASCAR is at Talladega Superspeedway for the second time this season as the postseason continues across its three national series. Both the Cup and Xfinity Series enter their second race of the Round of 12, while the Truck Series begins its Round of 8.

The ARCA Menards Series is also in action, wrapping up its 2024 season at Toledo Speedway on Saturday.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NCTS

Bell, Hamlin remain above the cutline … With two races remaining in the Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 12, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin find themselves above the cutline going to Talladega this weekend. Bell is tied for second in the points standings, 28 points above, while Hamlin is fifth, and 11 points to the good. The other Toyota Camry XSE in the Playoffs and regular season NCS champion, Tyler Reddick, comes into the weekend four points under the cutline.

Reddick aims for Talladega sweep … Reddick and his No. 45 23XI Racing team return to Talladega Superspeedway in search of a season sweep after his dramatic win in April. The victory was Reddick’s first top-10 or better finish at Talladega since 2021 and the first of his two wins so far this season. Another triumph for the California native would lock him into the next round of the Playoffs as he looks to make the Round of 8 for the second consecutive year.

Bell aims to continue strong runs … After coming home seventh at Kansas last weekend, Bell now has seven top-10 finishes in the last nine races coming to Talladega. The strong results have kept the Oklahoma native toward the top of the points standings throughout the Playoffs so far, currently sitting tied for second. Another such finish this weekend would be his third career top-10 at Talladega and first since the spring of 2023.

Smith, Creed rise in Xfinity Series points … The first Playoff race for the Xfinity Series last weekend was a productive one for Chandler Smith and Sheldon Creed as both climbed up the points standings coming into Talladega. Smith grabbed pole, led 114 laps and finished third to put himself second in the standings, 36 points above the cutline. Creed earned his 14th top-five finish of the season, rising four spots to fifth in the points standings, 10 points to the good.

Dean Thompson doing double duty … For the second time this season and in his career, Dean Thompson will be doing double duty this weekend by running the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races. Saturday afternoon, the 23-year-old will be piloting the No. 26 GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing for the second time after his debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. He’ll also take the wheel of his regular No. 5 Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage in the Truck Series race on Friday.

Round of 8 begins for Heim and Gray … With the Truck Series Round of 8 beginning Friday at Talladega, Corey Heim and Taylor Gray are closer to their ultimate goal of a series championship. Coming off his victory at Kansas last weekend, Heim is the points leader and sits 38 above the cutline. Taylor Gray enters the round in eighth position and is 15 points below.

Sauter back in No. 16 Tundra TRD Pro … For the fourth time this season, Johnny Sauter will pilot the No. 16 Tundra TRD Pro for Hattori Racing Enterprises this weekend at Talladega. Sauter’s best finish of his three starts so far in 2024 is a 17th-place finish at Texas in the spring. Sauter has made 14 previous starts at Talladega in the Truck Series, which includes his 2013 victory.

Sawalich makes superspeedway debut … This weekend marks the 13th career Truck Series start, seventh this season, for Toyota Development Driver, William Sawalich, but it will be his first NCTS start on a superspeedway. Thursday is the Minnesotan’s 18th birthday, allowing him to take on the 2.66-mile oval this weekend in the No. 1 Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage. Sawalich is coming off his best Trucks finish of the season of 11tth at Bristol two weekends ago.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Sawalich seeks Toledo repeat … Coming off his second consecutive ARCA Menards Series East championship, and his eighth victory of 2024 at Bristol, Sawalich returns to Toledo Speedway to end the ARCA season searching for a repeat victory at the Ohio track. The soon-to-be 18-year-old led 111 of the 200 laps on his way to victory a season ago.

