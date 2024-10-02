LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview | Talladega Superspeedway

CLUB ENTRY LIST

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

POINT STANDINGS: 34TH

ERIK JONES

POINT STANDINGS: 32ND

CLUB NOTES

LEGACY M.C. at Superspeedway’s: There have been three Superspeedway races (two at Daytona and one at Talladega) during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB as a whole (Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek) have an average starting spot of 23rd and an average finish of 20th. During the Daytona 500 to start the season, Nemechek and Jones both scored top-10s with a seventh and eighth-place respectively.

Nemechek & Jones at Dega: During the 2024 spring race at Talladega Superspeedway, Nemechek led 20 laps, the most laps at any race that he has led this season. Nemechek has two top-10 finishes in his three NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 2.66-mile oval. Erik Jones at Talladega has earned seven top-10s, his best finish being second in the fall of 2020.

Elenz’s 100th Race: By participating in the YellaWood 500 this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, crew chief Dave Elenz will call his 100th NASCAR Cup Series race. The Gaylord, Michigan native made his debut as crew chief in NASCAR in 2015 leading JR Motorsports’ (JRM) No. 88 NASCAR Xfinity Series team piloted by multiple different drivers that season. Elenz earned back-to-back NXS Championships from 2017-18 with then JRM drivers William Byron and Tyler Reddick. Elenz made the jump to NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 to join Erik Jones in the coveted No. 43 car.

Back in the Booth: LEGACY M.C. co-owner will continue his stint with NBC Sports this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway co-hosting the pre-race NBC Countdown to Green with Dale Jarrett and providing commentary and the driver’s point of view throughout the sure-to-be exciting event on Sunday.

Appearances: John Hunter Nemechek will visit the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s merchandise trailer to sign some autographs this weekend. He will be signing on race day, Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m.

Strictly Business: John Hunter Nemechek and Melin, a better hat for better adventure is teaming up for a custom signature hat called, “Strictly Business”. The inspiration behind Strictly Business, when it comes to racing, it’s all business, all the time. The hat will be available on Melin.com starting Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. PT.

Hurricane Helene Relief: Last week, Western Carolina was devastated by the recent Hurricane Helene that ripped through the Southeastern part of the United States. With LEGACY M.C. being close to the Statesville Airport, LEGACY M.C. is collecting items that are needed to assist in the efforts in Western Carolina. Anyone that wishes to donate items can bring them by the race shop Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Items will also be accepted during LEGACY M.C. Fan Day.

LEGACY M.C. Fan Day: Next week on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., LEGACY MOTOR CLUB will host Fan Day at the shop in Statesville, N.C. The event will include autographs, shop tours, show cars, pit crew demonstrations, food trucks, and much more.

A Touch of Color: Throughout the month of October, Dollar Tree/Family Dollar has opted to alter each paint scheme with touches of pink to acknowledge the millions of women who are currently battling, have won their battles and those who have lost their battles with breast cancer. Keep an eye out for these unique paint schemes starting this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Paint the Wall Pink: On Tuesday, the Erik Jones Foundation (EJF) and the NASCAR community joined together at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) for an event rightfully named “Paint the Wall Pink”. Fighters and survivors of breast cancer had the opportunity to spread awareness for this global cause by painting the pit wall at CMS bright pink to serve as a visible token of solidarity during the upcoming races at the track next weekend.

Going for G.O.L.D.: Partners Dollar Tree Family Dollar has a “Go for G.O.L.D.” (Grand Opening Look Daily) program. Each week throughout the season, the No. 42 and No. 43 will feature one of the local store on the decklid of the Toyota Camry XSE.

PETTY 75TH ANNIVERSARY

ABOUT PETTY 75th: The 2024 season marks a significant milestone in the history of the Petty family as they have helped define stock car racing for 75 years. Their commitment to the sport and the people who make it possible – behind the wheel, under the hood, in the back office, and beyond – has shaped the growth and success of NASCAR. Their LEGACY lives on with the countless fans, drivers, technicians, and team members they touched. Throughout 2024, LEGACY M.C. will celebrate the Petty family and share countless memories with friends and fans at racetracks across the country.

This Week in Petty History: On October 1, 1967, Richard Petty earned his 75th career win at North Wilkesboro. Exactly 24 years after this achievement, on October 1, 1991, Petty announced his retirement after the 1992 season. In 2009, on October 1, Petty Enterprises merged with Gillett Evernham Motorsports to form Richard Petty Motorsports.

The King’s Hat: At the spring Talladega race in April, The King’s Hat was unveiled. The King’s Hat will once again be on display and will be located in the Fan Zone Midway, near the NASCAR Experience.

CLUB QUOTES

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 42 GEARWRENCH Toyota Camry XSE:

“Our LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team has shown some speed at each of the Superspeedway races this year, we just haven’t had the luck to close one out. We have a sharp looking GEARWRENCH Toyota Camry XSE for this weekend’s race at Talladega, hopefully we can put it out front during the race and turn our season around.”

Erik Jones, Driver of the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE:

“Talladega is a unique track, as wide as it is and as much banking as it has, handling really isn’t an issue at all, it’s more just about outright speed and how capable your car is to go up and drive towards the front. It’s a unique place in that sense. It’s unique in the crowd as well. I think we get a great crowd, a big turn out and people who are really excited to see a race, so makes it pretty fun.”

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson joined TODAY fresh off a race at Kansas speedway. Johnson talks with the hosts about the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. If you missed the segment, be sure to watch it HERE (Photo by: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB)

Erik and Holly Jones paints the pit wall at Charlotte Motor Speedway pink to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness. (Photo by: Erik Jones Foundation).

BROADCAST INFO

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY﻿

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6TH @ 2:00 PM ET

ABOUT OUR PARTNERS

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.

ABOUT GEARWRENCH®: GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

ABOUT DOLLAR TREE, INC.: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.