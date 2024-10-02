TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Talladega Superspeedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Talladega Superspeedway

All three NASCAR national series will be back in action this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series face arguably one of the most unpredictable tracks in playoff competition: Talladega Superspeedway. For NASCAR’s top two divisions, this weekend will be their second appearance at the 2.66-mile Alabama venue this season, with Saturday’s United Rentals 250 and Sunday’s YellaWood 500 marking the second race of the Round of 12 for both series. For the Truck Series, Friday’s Love’s RV Stop 225 will be its sole visit to the superspeedway this season, with the event opening the Round of 8 and delivering the first of three opportunities to claim an automatic berth into the Championship 4.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega:

Talladega Superspeedway is yet another track where Chevrolet paces its competitors in NASCAR Cup Series victories, with the manufacturer heading to the 2.66-mile Alabama venue with 44 all-time wins. Chevrolet’s first trip to victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway came with Darrell Waltrip behind the wheel of the No. 88 DiGard Racing Chevrolet in May 1977. The Bowtie brand later went on a historic run that saw the manufacturer reel-off 17 wins in 18 races – starting with Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s victory in the famed No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in April 1999. That run included a streak of 13-straight victories (April 1999 to May 2005) – a series record that still stands today.

Upon the start of the Next Gen era, Chevrolet found success right out of the gate – making three consecutive trips to victory lane at the Alabama superspeedway. Three drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations have earned wins in the Next Gen Camaro ZL1 including Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain (April 2022), Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott (Oct. 2022) and, most recently, Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch (April 2023).

NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 12: PART TWO

After a series-best 52-point day in the Round of 12 opener at Kansas Speedway, William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team found themselves at the top of the playoff standings with a 34-point advantage over the cutline. While having a sizable points cushion heading into the weekend, the 26-year-old North Carolina native has an added boost of confidence with three top-10 finishes on drafting-style tracks this season, including his victory in the 66th running of the Daytona 500. When it comes to Talladega Superspeedway, Byron has tallied finishes no worse than 15th in the Next Gen era, including a pair of seventh place finishes and a runner-up finish in the series’ last three events at the track.

Heading into the second race of the round, Byron is joined by his other three Hendrick Motorsports teammates in the top-eight positions of the standings. Despite yet another challenging race to open the second round, Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Chevrolet team still holds a double-digit points cushion (+18 points) over the elimination line. Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Chevrolet team made the biggest move up the standings once again, going from below the cutline to the sixth position with an eight-point advantage. The 31-year-old Arizona native has three top-five finishes on drafting-style tracks this year, including a runner-up finish at Daytona, as well as a pair of fifth-place results that came at Talladega Superspeedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. With an engine issue forcing the No. 9 Chevrolet to start at the rear of the field at Kansas Speedway, Chase Elliott and the Alan Gustafson-led team salvaged a top-10 result and a 30-point day to maintain a position above the playoff cutline. The former series champion heads to a track where he has found victory lane twice in NASCAR’s top division, one of which came in the Next Gen era (Oct. 2022).

Suarez Looking to Capitalize on Rising Superspeedway Strength:

While Daniel Suarez and the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team might be on the outside looking in, this season’s playoff competition proves how quickly things can change. When it comes to drafting-style tracks, the 32-year-old Monterrey, Mexico, native has a pair of podium finishes in five races this season – one of which included a trip to victory lane (Atlanta Motor Speedway – Feb. 2024). At Talladega Superspeedway, the Chevrolet driver has earned three top-10 results in five Next Gen races at the venue, including a career-best eighth-place finish in the 2022 fall race.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES ROUND OF 12: PART TWO

With a playoff spoiler victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Round of 12 opener at Kansas Speedway, all eight tickets into the next round remain up for grabs as the series heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. Four drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations currently occupy positions above the playoff cutline, with Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill leading the charge in the third position (+26 points). JR Motorsports’ Sam Mayer departed the Midwest as the second-highest mover up the playoff standings, sitting in the fourth position with a double-digit advantage over the cutline (+13 points). Joining Hill and Mayer in the top-eight of the playoff standings includes series rookie, Shane van Gisbergen, and the No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team in the sixth position (+8 points), as well as the series’ most recent Talladega Superspeedway winner, Jesse Love, in the seventh position (+3 points).

RCR Teammates Shining on Superspeedways:

The pair of Richard Childress Racing teammates, Austin Hill and Jesse Love, can easily be viewed as natural favorites to earn the first automatic berth into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8. The Chevrolet organization has made its way to victory lane in four of the series’ five drafting-style races this season, including all three of Hill’s 2024 victories (Daytona International Speedway; Atlanta Motor Speedway sweep). Richard Childress Racing also returns to Talladega Superspeedway as the series’ most recent winner courtesy of Love’s victory earlier this season. In the rookies’ five starts on drafting-style tracks this season, Love has qualified no worse than fifth in each event, including three pole wins. In addition to his victory earlier this season, Love also earned a sixth-place finish in the series’ most recent drafting-style race (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega:

Since the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ debut at Talladega Superspeedway in 1992, Chevrolet has earned a monstrous winning percentage of 67 percent with 24 all-time victories. The Bowtie brand’s winning ways at the 2.66-mile Alabama venue began when the manufacturer took the victories in the series’ first-three visits to the track, including the inaugural event that was won by Ernie Irvan (July 1992). Chevrolet currently holds an active, and record-setting, streak of 10 consecutive Talladega triumphs in the series – recorded by eight different drivers between April 2018 and April 2024. Among that list of winners includes two of Chevrolet’s current playoff contenders, with Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger claiming the victory in Oct. 2022, and Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love earning his first-career victory earlier this season (April 2024).

FIVE TEAM CHEVY DRIVERS CONTINUE IN NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

﻿TITLE HUNT

The checkered flag at Kansas Speedway last weekend officially dwindled the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ playoff field down to just eight remaining title contenders. Among those left in championship contention includes five drivers representing four different Chevrolet organizations. With the playoff standings restacked for the final three-race stretch to the championship-deciding race, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Christian Eckes continues to lead the Bowtie brigade – settling into the second position with a 29-point cushion to the elimination line. Joining Eckes in the Round of 8 includes Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez (fourth; +8 points); Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth (fifth; -8 points); Eckes’ teammate Tyler Ankrum (sixth; -11 points); and CR7 Motorsports’ Grant Enfinger (seventh; -11 points).

A win in the series’ next trio of races also comes with a ticket into the Championship 4, with the first opportunity coming at Talladega Superspeedway. The series has only contested on two drafting-style tracks in 2024, which came back-to-back at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway to open the season. Only three of the series’ remaining playoff contenders were able to bring home top-10 results in both drafting-style events, including Chevrolet’s Nick Sanchez and Rajah Caruth. Sanchez became a first-time Truck Series winner at the “World Center of Racing”, going on to follow up that career moment by driving his No. 2 Silverado RST to a fifth-place result at Atlanta Motor Speedway one week later. Caruth also came out of the gate with a pair of top-10 results, including a podium finish at the 2.5-mile Florida superspeedway.

Looking at the greater picture, Eckes continues to prove to be a leading contender for the championship title. The 23-year-old Middletown, New York, native has tallied top-10 results in 18 of the series’ 19 races this season. Among those finishes includes a series-leading 13 top-fives, three of which were victories. Driving his No. 19 Silverado RST to a third-place result at Kansas Speedway last weekend, the Chevrolet driver enters the Round of 8 with eight consecutive finishes of no worse than fourth, with that streak including one victory and seven podium finishes.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Talladega:

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has a much shorter history at Talladega Superspeedway, with Friday’s event marking the series’ 19th appearance at the track. Chevrolet ranks second among its manufacturer competitors with six Truck Series victories at the 2.66-mile Alabama venue. Six different drivers have tallied a Talladega triumph behind the wheel of a Chevrolet-powered machine, including current playoff contender Grant Enfinger – recorded in Oct. 2016 with GMS Racing. With that victory, the 39-year-old Fairhope, Alabama, native holds the advantage as the series’ only current playoff contender that has found victory lane at the track.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will pace the field for the tripleheader race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. The Silverado RST will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in Friday’s Loves RV Stop 225; and the Camaro ZL1 will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Saturday’s United Rentals 250; and the Camaro SS will lead the NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s YellaWood 500.

· In 14 tripleheader weekends this season, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to earn a weekend sweep – accomplishing the feat three times (Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway).

· With 77 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has earned a winning percentage of 46.75% with 36 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – 13 wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – 14 wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – nine wins).

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway:

Kyle Busch – two wins (2023 & 2008)

Chase Elliott – two wins (2022 & 2019)

Ross Chastain – one win (2022)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – one win (2017)

· In 110 NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway, Chevrolet has recorded a series-leading 44 victories – including three of the five events in the Next Gen era (Ross Chastain – April 2022; Chase Elliott – Oct. 2022; and Kyle Busch – April 2023).

· With 17 drafting-style races for the NASCAR Cup Series in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads its manufacturer competitors with 10 victories – recorded by seven drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations.

· Chevrolet continues to lead its manufacturer competitors with playoff contenders across all three NASCAR national series, with five drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12; eight drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 12; and five drivers in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Round of 8.

· In 102 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 50 victories – a winning percentage of 49%.

﻿· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 864 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 1094

Toyota: 1053 (-41)

Ford: 1052 (-42)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 998

Toyota: 966 (-32)

Ford: 870 (-128)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 705

Toyota: 668 (-37)

Ford: 638 (-67)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 Busch Light CAMO CAMARO ZL1

Some people love Talladega racing and others loath it. Do you fall into either of those categories?

“Obviously I’ve won at Talladega before, but I’ve also been spinning around through the grass backwards. You hope for the best and do everything you can to keep your car together for the end of the race, and if you’re lucky, you’ll probably come away with a good finish. You just can’t have any expectations at a superspeedway like Talladega.”

How excited are you to get to Talladega?

“It sure would be fun to get back-to-back wins. I can vividly remember the last time I drove to victory lane at Talladega and how much fun it was. I’m confident in my team at Trackhouse and I would love nothing more than to celebrate with them and our partners in victory lane again this weekend.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Larson on heading to Talladega Superspeedway:

“Cliff and the entire group at Hendrick Motorsports do a great job with pit strategy at drafting tracks. We’ll work with our Chevrolet teammates to hopefully score points in both stages. While we always seem to run well at Talladega, we just don’t have the results to show for it. I would really just like to see the checkered flag with a solid finish.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 7 GAINBRIDGE CAMARO ZL1

You made your first Cup start with Spire at Talladega in 2019 on your 20th birthday. What do you remember about that day, and what does it mean to return to the site of your Cup Series debut with Spire.

“I don’t remember too much about it to be honest. I remember it was my 20th birthday, so that was cool to get that experience. It is awesome to return to Talladega with Spire. I’m excited to get a plate race under our belts and figure out what we need to do to be successful on those tracks. They are so reliant on fuel mileage these days, so we need to execute on and off pit road. We’ll keep the nose clean and see where we end up at the finish.”

You have had a lot of success at Talladega in the Xfinity series. What about drafting races suits your style?

“First off, you have to have a fast race car, a good team around you and good teammates to work with. It takes everything to win a superspeedway race. With fuel mileage becoming the name of the game, it has come down to execution by the pit crew and the driver hitting his marks.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 LUCAS OIL CAMARO ZL1

Would you like to see NASCAR add a practice session Talladega and Daytona? Are you okay with the current format?

“I am perfectly OK with the current format with going straight into qualifying and then to the race at Talladega and Daytona. I do, however, think that a practice session at Atlanta would be much beneficial to everyone to make sure they have their heights correct and their car balanced right because there’s not really any SIM for Atlanta.”

How mentally draining is the racing at Talladega for a driver?

“I would say the racing at Daytona and Talladega is more mentally taxing than physically demanding. The mental aspect of just sometimes riding in line, saving fuel, and how much you’re paying attention to everything going on around you while trying to make sure that you’re making the right moves to get yourself in a position to strategically get stage points and a great finish on the day.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CAMARO ZL1

Elliott on Talladega Superspeedway in the playoffs:

“Talladega, whichever round it falls in every year, is always unpredictable. You just don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s a lot out of your hands in that race.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1

Byron on the points situation heading to Talladega Superspeedway:

“It’s a good feeling knowing how many points we got in Kansas before heading into Talladega this weekend, but we can’t relax any just because of that. It’s the playoffs so every point is going to matter even more. Talladega is a track we’ve always run well at. It’s a superspeedway that handling is a bigger factor than it is at say Daytona. It’s still a place where anything can happen though. Hopefully we can have another solid points day and be sitting in a really good spot heading into the (Charlotte) ROVAL.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 31 CIRKUL CAMARO ZL1

“Talladega is a place where we feel we have an equal opportunity to go out and win. Kaulig Racing always brings strong superspeedway cars, and we have shown speed at each of those races this year. Hopefully we have a strong showing in our No. 31 Cirkul Chevy.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Bowman on playoff momentum and Talladega Superspeedway:

“We have been OK, for sure. We have had better pace in the playoffs than where we were prior, and it’s made my job a little easier. So, yeah, we are not perfect by any means, and we have got a lot of things we need to improve on. But we are kind of headed in the right direction right now and doing the right things. Talladega is certainly the wild card of this round so hopefully we can continue this positive momentum and come out on the good side of it.”

ZANE SMITH, NO. 71 FOCUSED HEALTH CAMARO ZL1

After a top-10 finish at Kansas, what’s your mindset with Talladega looming?

“Superspeedway racing is unpredictable. Anything can happen. If we can finish the race with a clean car, then we will probably have a great result and might even be in the best position at the end. We just have to execute at the highest level for all 500 miles of the race. I’m really proud of my Spire Motorsports team and the turnaround we have had in the second half of the season. We are going to build off our 10th-place finish last weekend and continue to show everyone what we are capable of.”

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 77 DELAWARE LIFE CAMARO ZL1

This is your third career start at Talladega. You’ve achieved some impressive finishes at superspeedways this season. Do you have any goals for this weekend?

“My goal is a top-15. I think as long as we can finish and put together a solid day, then it’ll be a successful day. Talladega always seems to be less chaotic than other superspeedways because it’s wider and when things do happen, there’s a lot more escape routes. The whole idea of riding in the back and letting other people make mistakes doesn’t really apply here. As long as we have four tires on the ground rolling toward the finish line that’s a success to me.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 TOOTSIES ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1

How will you race Talladega?

“We will race hard. We want bonus points and need a good finish. We race intending to win. We want to have a big party at Tootsie’s Sunday night in Nashville. We aren’t going to do anything crazy or wild. We will be smart about everything. It will just come down to execution, and because it is Talladega and little bit of luck wouldn’t hurt.”

Is it too early to points race?

“A lot of things can happen in two races, as you very well know. We just have to go out there and execute our race; maximize the potential of our racecar. I’m pretty sure that’s going to be pretty good. We’ve been good here in the past and I expect we will be again this weekend.”

Do you take inspiration when you see Ross win at Kansas?

“Of course. The No. 1 guys had a great day. They have had a great year. I know they were disappointed not to be in the playoffs, but they have been one of the best cars every week. At Trackhouse we believe when one car has success we all have success. I was very proud of Ross. We have a great relationship and work together really well. We celebrated with them in victory lane Sunday and it would be nice if they could join us there this weekend and a few more times in 2024.”

CONNOR ZILISCH, NO. 7 AUSTIN HATCHER FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST

You will be making your first start on a drafting-style race track. What have you done to prepare for the new challenge?

“I have a lot of guys around me I can ask for help who have raced at Talladega. My teammates at Spire have been helpful all year, including Rajah (Caruth), Nick (Sanchez) and Chase (Purdy). Their advice and opinion is very valuable and it means a lot. It will be a new experience for me, but I am excited for it and ready to learn as much as I can. This weekend will help get me prepared to hit the ground running at Daytona in February.”

You’ve shown speed in all your truck starts, but circumstances regulated you from the finish you deserved. What do you need to do to seal the deal and park the No. 7 Silverado in victory lane?

“We just need to have a clean day and keep the Austin Hatcher Foundation Silverado up front. I am sure the team will bring a fast truck to the track, but we can’t make mistakes. It’s crucial for the team and I to execute at the highest level so we can bring home best result.”

BAYLEY CURREY, NO. 41 DQS SILVERADO RST

Are you heading into this weekend with the mentality of ‘going for broke’ for the win?

“I think so. I’ve played the conservative game a lot of times and it never works for me. We were getting all we could get in Daytona, and granted, we did end up getting wrecked at the end, but we were still able to come back for a decent finish. I think we have to go into this weekend to get all we can get. We aren’t in the Playoffs, so might as well. At the same time, I know how fast this truck was at the start of the year, so I really don’t want to tear it up. So we have to play it somewhat smart, but I think all of our guys want us to go out and try to win it.”

MATT MILLS, NO. 42 J.F. ELECTRIC / UTILITRA SILVERADO RST

Do you use this race as an opportunity to try and snag a win, or are you more looking at it as another shot to learn for Daytona next year?

“Well, for my past experience with superspeedway in the teams I’ve been with, our number one goal was to take care of the car. Before this year, I never really had any chance to go to the front and try to stay up there. Being with Niece Motorsports, we can take a bit of a more aggressive approach. Thankfully, having TJ Majors on top of the roof spotting for us – he’s one of the best on super speedways – I think will be very exciting for me to learn from him. Hopefully, we can get together with our teammates and go have a good race.”

DANNY BOHN, NO. 44 RUST-OLEUM SILVERADO RST

You’ve had a few good runs on super speedways, so in your past experience, what’s the key to doing that?

“I think you’ve just got to be there at the end. The first time I went to Talladega, we wrecked out on lap 20. So, it’s going to be one of those games where you have to try and race smart throughout the day and hope that you make it towards the end of the race. If you can make it to the last lap, you’ll have a good shot at getting a good finish. At a speedway, there’s a high chance of crashing on any given lap, so avoidance is key to keep yourself in the game.”

KADEN HONEYCUTT, NO. 45 MOORE’S VENTURE FOODS SILVERADO RST

Have you ever been in a position to go race your truck and instantly hop in a dirt car on the same day?

“Nope, I’ve never done that. That’s going to be extremely fun for me to do and I can’t wait to go there and race at both the superspeedway and the dirt track all in the same day. Thankfully, Talladega isn’t a physically-demanding track for us in the trucks, but it’s all mentally draining. I’ve never raced on the Talladega Short Track before, but it’s different than what I’m used to. There’s red clay, and they’ve added a wall there, so things have changed. I’m really excited to go from track-to-track and hope we can put together some good runs at both.”

RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM SILVERADO RST

Talladega kicks off the Round of 8. Do you feel it is a great opportunity to lock into the Championship 4, or a place you can fall way behind?

“I believe Talladega is an amazing opportunity. Some go into drafting tracks and try to avoid the crash or anticipate when the wreck is going to happen. If you have that hesitant and nervous mentality, it is all over before you get off the plane. I think it is a great opportunity to qualify well and grab some valuable stage points. We will see how it shakes out at the end. Talladega is an awesome race track. I enjoy pack racing and hopefully it goes our way this time.”

If you win this weekend, what would your next two races look like for your team?

“I wouldn’t be thinking about any racetrack except Phoenix Raceway (laughs). Realistically, we do the same things we’ve been doing. As a whole, I’d be more excited to have the opportunity to race for a championship. I think the main goal coming into the year was for to be competing for the championship in Phoenix. It doesn’t matter how you get there. If it’s in our stars and in the plans of the man upstairs to win Talladega, then Homestead and Martinsville will be even more enjoyable.”

CHASE PURDY, NO. 77 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST

You’ve led laps and had multiple great performances at Talladega. How do you plan to seal the deal and get your first career win?

“To win the race you have to survive the chaos and be there at the end. I’ve always believed the best way to avoid the mess is to be ahead of it. That is what we plan to do on Friday. Keep it up front and be there at the end to make a move.”

Talladega is your home track. What would it mean to get your first-career win there?

“I grew up a few hours west in Meridian, Mississippi and my mom’s side of the family is a couple hours away in Tuscaloosa. I grew up coming to this track as a kid. Hopefully we can put on a good performance in my home state.”



