NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Rescheduled For Oct. 20 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 Whelen Modified Tour race rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

North Wilkesboro Speedway will continue to collect donations to support local communities in need due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene through Sunday, Oct. 6.

NORTH WILKESBORO (Oct. 3, 2024) – The Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at North Wilkesboro Speedway has now been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Due to Hurricane Helene’s effects on the surrounding regions, Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR postponed the race earlier this week to dedicate time to immediate recovery efforts in the area.

The rescheduled race event will turn North Wilkesboro Speedway into the ultimate fan destination of grassroots racing as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will close out a three-day race weekend following the Oct. 18-19 zMAX CARS Tour event.

Sunday’s race will become the penultimate race on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule and will play a key set-up role for the Oct. 26 championship finale at Martinsville Speedway.

Defending two-time champion Ron Silk and three-time champion Justin Bonsignore look to continue their rivalry, stemming from their down-to-the-wire championship battle from a year ago. Silk leads the standings by only 11 points and holds the advantage over Bonsignore in wins this year. With three races left in the season, the battle continues to heat up between the pair.

Tour veteran Patrick Emerling, the most recent race winner at Monadnock Speedway, has come on strong late in the season with three wins in the last four races and lurks only five points behind Bonsignore.

Gates are set to open on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m.

All previously purchased tickets and camping packages for the Whelen Modified Tour were refunded following Monday’s postponement. Advance tickets for adults are $30 and $35 on race day. Tickets for kids ages 12 and under are $10.

For updated schedules and ticket information, fans may visit https://www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/.

As the region continues to recover, North Wilkesboro Speedway will remain a designated collection site for hurricane relief donations through this Sunday, Oct. 6. Fans are encouraged to bring the following items:

Non-perishable food items

Cleaning supplies

Disinfecting wipes

Paper towels

Mops

Buckets

Gloves

Bottled water

Batteries

Portable chargers

Hygiene items

Diapers & wipes

Baby formula

Horse Feed

Donations can be dropped off at North Wilkesboro Speedway (381 Speedway Ln, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 6. All items will be distributed through Wilkes County Emergency Management and Samaritan’s Purse to regional communities in need.

